Future Hospitality Summit World 2025 To Attract Over 1,600 Hospitality Executives, 300 Investors, $2bn Deals

Attention of the global hospitality community will be on this year’s Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World 2025, which opens on October 27, spanning October 29 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with over 1, 600 hospitality executives, and 300 investors alongside other industry experts in attendance, with a projection of over $2 billion deals expected to be signed.

Tagged as a yearly forum ‘where the world’s most influential hospitality investment decision makers, connect, exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships, Jonathan Worsley, who is the Chairman of The Bench, organizers of the summit, noted; FHS World 2025 brings the global hospitality investment community together for three unmissable days of learning, networking, and deal-making, with over 1, 600 global leaders in hospitality investment and over 300 investors in the room.

‘‘Benefit from business opportunities worth over $2 billion as you connect with C-level industry executives, developers, operators, owners, investors, and government leaders within the hospitality investment space. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of bringing the hospitality investment community together – on this 20th anniversary edition of FHS World. We can’t wait to welcome you.’’ Worsley further disclosed; ‘‘this year’s programme is packed with critical industry discussions on hospitality investment, global mega projects, country pavilions, technology and innovation, and branded residences.

‘‘You can network with global leaders and investors with over $5 trillion AUM. Just last year, we recorded $1.7 billion worth of business opportunities and deals facilitated.’’ Over 200 speakers are expected to speak on different topics during the three days. Top on the list include: His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, UAE; Naser Mohamed Ali Naser Alnuwais, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rotana; Marc Socker, CEO, Maybourne; Eleonora Srugo, Licensed Associated Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman, Star of Netflix’s Selling the City; Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification, Aston Martin; Marc Dardenne, CEO, Modon Holding Hospitality; Nick Candy, CEO, Candy Capital; Thomas B. Meier, CEO

Jumeirah; Neil Benjelloun, Founder and Managing Partner, JL Equity Group; and Philip Barnes, CEO, Rotana. Worsley also spoke on the new format introduced to the summit, saying, ‘‘we have introduced new formats of networking and deal-making, including the FHS Happy Hour, Speed Networking, Networking Receptions at Shimmers, Jumeirah and Taj Exotica, The Palm Dubai, along with curated 1-1 networking sessions, with top global investors (limited to top partners).’’ The event will be hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Founding Patron, AHIC/FHS; President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Chairman, Dubai Airports; Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group Chairman, Dubai Holding