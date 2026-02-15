Ahead of this year’s edition of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, the global, most influential hospitality investment conference and deal-making forum, has announced the first set of confirmed speakers for the 2026 edition, taking place at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, between April 20 and 22, 2026.

FHS Saudi Arabia brings together Saudi and international owners, developers, operators, brands and investors to acceler- ate cross-border partnerships and capital flows in hospitality.

The platform spotlights investment opportunities across the full breadth of the Kingdom, working closely with partners like Al Rajhi Capital with a focus on the private sector and opportunities in secondary cities, as well as with the giga projects which have partnered with FHS since its launch in Saudi Arabia over nine years ago.

In addition, the Summit’s investor-led networking, including the Investor Lounge built for curated, private meetings, is designed to turn conversations into mandates, partnerships and transactions.

An esteemed collection of highly respected, experienced and knowledgeable hospitality and tourism leaders will take to the stage at FHS Saudi Arabia 2026, where more than 1,100 global hospitality investors, innovators and decision-makers will gather to shape the future of hospitality in the Kingdom.

The confirmed speakers include: Khalid Saud Abuhaimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama Investments; Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments; Jaume Tapies Ibern, Founder and Co-Chairman, Aina Hospitality; Muin Sherhan, Chief Executive Officer, Asma Hospitality; Sarmad Zok, Chief Executive Officer, Kingdom Hotels; and Samer Sabra, Chief Hospitality Officer, Jabal Omar Development Company.

Held under the overarching theme 'Where Opportunity Meets Capital', FHS Saudi Arabia is honoured to play a role in forging new connections, facilitating those opportunities and helping to shape the KSA of tomorrow.