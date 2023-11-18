Future Eagles Stars Rot Away Amidst Peseiro’s Stubborn Stance

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is currently taking place in Indonesia with the best countries across the globe competing for honours. African representatives were glorious in the opening games. Morocco defeated Panama 2-0 just as Mali hit Uzbekistan 3-0 courtesy of Mamadou Doumbia’s hat-trick. Mali lost their second match 1-0 to Spain and Morocco also lost next game 2-0 to Ecuador. Burkina Faso also lost their opening games 3-0 and 2-1 to France and USA respectively.

Senegal’s team is however the most impressive representative so far after the young lads defeated Argentina 2-1 in their opening game and also defeated Poland 4-1 in the second game to move close to the next stage of the competition. As interesting as the youth tournament is so far, Nigeria’s U-17 team the Golden Eaglets is absent because the lads under the tutelage of coach Nduka Ugbade failed to pick a ticket to the World Cup finals. Much as I agree with FIFA that football as this stage should be more of developmental than the results, it is also important to evaluate the youth system in Nigeria.

Failure to qualify means the Nigeria Football Federation is not getting many things right in terms of development. Over time, I’ve written about transition of players from the age grade to the senior national team, the Super Eagles. Win or lose, there is no template to take players from one level to the other in Nigeria. The coaches just call up with the names in mind without information about the players over a period in between one cadre and the other.

The absence of the Eaglets has implications on the future stars for the national team. Those who played in the African qualifiers and failed to pick Indonesia 2023 ticket might just be forgotten and this is the usual style. They might rot away. Same could happen to the Coach Ladan Bosso team that featured at the FIFA U-20 World Cup that failed to progress to the final stages of the competition. No doubt, there are quality talents in the immediate past U-17 and U-20 teams but not sure they are being tracked to graduate just as there are no systemic ways of bringing in academy stars and domestic league stars into the Eagles.

Getting players to take over from the current stars has always been a problem and there seems to be no solution in sight especially with the current situation in the team. Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, is stubborn and he is for the wrong reasons. In the last round of friendly games, it was evident that there is goalkeeping problems in the Super Eagles while the midfield and the defence remain suspect. After releasing the list of players for the first round of games for the FIFA 2026 World Cup against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, it was clear than no work has been done to strengthen the Eagles for the task ahead in getting Nigeria a ticket to the Mundial.

For a country that failed to qualify for the last World Cup in Qatar, it is expected that there will be seriousness across all levels. First, the NFF goofed by retaining Peseiro for ‘whatever’ reason and now the Portuguese is behaving like a Lord of sorts. The Eagles of Nigeria are in Group C along with Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Benin and Rwanda as opponents but only the first team is guaranteed automatic ticket to the World to be hosted for the first time by three countries- USA, Canada and Mexico. The issues in Eagles are clear.

No number one goalkeeper and Peseiro is insisting on out of form goalie, Francis Uzoho, who made elementary errors in the two friendly games as first choice. This department is crucial and there are no plans to give Uzoho a challenge. The midfield and defence are also not solid and in this round of games only three natural midfielders are in the squad – Rapheal Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi. It did not come as a surprise as Eagles had to force the Crocodiles of Lesotho to a 1-1 draw.

That is a shame and no doubt, a poor start to the 2026 World Cup campaign. In the absence of top man, Victor Osimhen, due to injury, the Eagles attack is still looking solid but there are no creative midfielders to help the attackers. However, the weak defence that conceded four goals against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique is not proving strong enough for the challenges of the qualifiers. This was evident against Lesotho. The matches against Benin Republic and South Africa will be decisive and only a strong defence can boost the chances of the team.

Peseiro should work on how to identify his back four that will consistently work with the goalkeeper and the defensive midfielders. It is when the rear is solid that the vibrancy of the attack will be evident in any game. If the defence is struggling, quality attackers will run back to help and the entire team will be in disarray. It’s a long tough route to the next World Cup and the inept Eagles manager must wake up.