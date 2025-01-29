FUTO Host Communities Petition Uzodimma Over Alleged Land Grabbing

Share

The accredited youths and leaders of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) host communities have petitioned Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma over alleged acts of land grabbing perpetrated by agents of the state government.

The petition, signed by representatives of Avu, Obinze, Umuanunu, Ihiagwa Ancient Kingdom, Dindi Ihiagwa, Umuoma Nekede, Eziobodo, Eziokwele, Emeabiam, Okolochi, and Obibi-Ezena communities, accused the state government of encroaching on their ancestral lands along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

In their petition, the communities highlighted the efforts of their appointed attorney, Chief Sam Anokam, a professional estate manager, to secure the excision of their land.

Anokam’s efforts reportedly led to the approval of the former Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola for the return of approximately 1,267 hectares of land to the communities in 2020.

A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was forwarded to the communities for review, with traditional rulers and community leaders proposing amendments to increase the excised land to 2,300 hectares.

Share

Please follow and like us: