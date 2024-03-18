FUTO Host Communities Allege Marginalization

Lead counsel for the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO)’s host communities Uchechukwu Nwankiti has claimed the school has extremely marginalized its hosts. Speaking in Owerri, he said because FUTO occupies over 4,000 hectares of land their hosts barely have farmlands to cultivate anymore.

Nwankiti said: “FUTO Vice-Chancellor Nnenna Otti is serving more of her personal interest than the public with her activities surrounding FUTO land becoming increasingly questionable.” The lawyer urged the Federal Government to caution the professor.

He said the school is supposed to give the host communities good roads and as well develop their land but that is not being done, what we see is more of merchandizing of the land. Nwankiti told the Imo State Commissioner of Police to stop releasing his men to the VC, claiming that she uses them to harass youths who are agitating for what belongs to them. Vincent Njoku and Ngozi Amadi said FUTO has treated them badly for many years, stressing that the institution should leave their land.