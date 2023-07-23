FUTO CE-sPESS organises special training workshops for UNIZIK staf

The Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CEsPESS) of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), has organised a special 5-day Training on Executive Courses (Track A) for staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka in Anambra State. The workshop is in line with the Centre’s quest to ensure every professional within its jurisdiction, precisely the South-Eastern Zone of Nigeria becomes knowledgeable regarding issues bordering on regulations of Procurement Management, Environmental Standards as well as Social Standards. In his address during the opening ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. C. O. Esimone, commended the journey embarked upon by the Management of FUTO CE-sPESS towards ushering in a new Nigeria in the area of procurement, environmental and social standards capacity building. Esimone, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor on academics, Prof. Joe Ikechebele, appreciated the centre for her choice of NAU for the innovative Training. On her part, the ViceChancellor of FUTO, Prof. Mrs Nnenna N. Oti, thanked the management of NAU for graciously hosting FUTO CE-sPESS Workshop Oti, who was Deputy Vice-Chancellor of administration, Prof. C. M. Agu, stated that the outing was indeed epochal while assuring that the University would stop at nothing to ensure the core mandate of the programme sponsors is fully actualised. Earlier on the occasion, in her welcome address, the Centre Director, Prof. Gloria Chukwudebe, took time to highlight the origin and success story of the FUTO CE-sPESS. According to her, the Centre was proudly powered by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in collaboration with the World Bank in their desire to fill the skills gap in both public and private sectors, in line with procurement, environment and social matters.

