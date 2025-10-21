Futility Of Zebra Crossings On Abuja Roads

In many towns and cities across the world, the special white and black road markings at strategic intersections called zebra-crossing are taken seriously. However, in Abuja, the nation’s capital, these lines mean nothing to motorists, CALEB ONWE reports

Residents and visitors to the nation’s capital of Abuja would have seen and even admired the smooth asphalt which coats the roads, fresh lane markings, especially the white and black lines drawn at several junctions of the wide and expanded roads.

The bold alternating white and black stripes painted on the roads are intended to offer a safe passage for pedestrians, who wish to cross the roads where there are no pedestrian bridges.

Unfortunately, the reality is that many see these road markings as just beautiful decorations and nothing more. They look clear and elegant in design, but ask a pedestrian trying to cross, or a driver being asked to stop and yield space to pedestrians and you’ll discover that these stripes are, in practice, little more than road art. Abuja’s zebra crossings are everywhere. Yet, they serve almost no purpose.

The promise, the reality

Inside Abuja’s findings revealed that theoretically, a zebra crossing gives the pedestrian right of way. Howwever, in the city of Abuja, drivers who are supposed to stop when someone is on the crossing, or about to use it, are completely ignorant of the zebra-crossing essence. Many do not understand that it is a basic traffic safety instrument, part of the highway code, and acceptable the world over.

Inside Abuja has also observed that in Abuja, pedestrians crossing at zebra crossings are routinely ignored. Drivers speed on, even when people have stepped onto the stripes. Sometimes, parts of the city where you’d expect some deference, busy roads, near markets, in front of government offices are worse.

The zebra is there, but the unfettered crossing by pedestrians is not respected. Traffic wardens when present rarely enforce the rule. Fines are specified in law, but they are almost never applied in practice.

Laws made, but not used

Inside Abuja gathered that legislation for zebra-crossing is not entirely absent in the country, but lack of enforcement is the problem. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Act and related traffic regulations do provide for penalties.

A Road Safety officer who claimed that he has no authority to speak to the press, said that there is a “ fine of about N5,000 for violating road markings, including zebra crossings under certain sections”. There is also an aspect of the penalty, where a driver’s license could be withdrawn for failing to yield the right of way on zebra-crossing to pedestrians.

He however, noted that for many years now, there were no records of FRSC having fined or booked any motorists in Abuja for zebra crossing violations. “The lack of enforcement undermines the effectiveness of the law. It makes the zebra crossing an ornament”, he added.

Pedestrians’ dilemma

For many pedestrians, using a zebra crossing feels like placing a bet with your life. Some say that walking slowly across a zebra crossing is asking to be knocked down as cars are likely to crash into you from the rear or overtake while you are midway. Others avoid the crossings altogether, because drivers don’t stop.

Even when traffic lights are showing red, the crossings are frequently disregarded. In places where pedestrian bridges exist, these are als9 often ignored. They are seen as inconveniences because of the unwillingness to climb up the overhead bridge. The complain that many pedestrian bridges are poorly sited relative to where people want to cross.

Why the crossings don’t work

While the FCTA Department of Transportation have yet to respond to inquiries why the zebra-crossing has remained only a decoration in FCT, some experts said there are many factors responsible for it not working. Engr. Silas Mgbedike, a resident of Abuja pointedly noted that lack of enforcement by relevant government agencies was the main reason.

He noted that without consistent enforcement ,fines, citations of the rule “stop for pedestrians” most motorists would never respect the zebracrossing. According to him, most drivers know the stripes are there, but don’t expect to be penalised for ignoring them.

Inside Abuja also learnt that many road users ,drivers and pedestrians don’t trust that others will obey any of the rules. The logic becomes, the expert said: “ if you stop, others won’t; if you take your time crossing, someone will hit you.

So the incentive is to rush, or avoid reliance on the crossing” Inside Abuja also gathered that some zebra crossings are not well lit, or marked clearly enough, especially at night. Some zebra crossings are placed far from bus stops or pedestrian crossings, making them inconvenient. It was also gathered that in some places, the paint used in creating the zebra-crossing has faded.

There are no beacons or flashing lights in many places to warn drivers. The supplementary infrastructure that helps enforce or support crossings (lighting, signage, sometimes even traffic wardens) are often missing.

Voices from the street

Inside Abuja sought the opinion of pedestrians why they don’t use the zebra-crossing. According to Jim Maduka, who lives in the Karu area of Abuja, “ Abuja drivers seem unapologetic”. Another resident, Hassan Dauda said that “ if everyone obeyed zebra crossings the traffic jams would be too much.

He saw them as impediments rather than safeguards”. It was also learnt that pedestrians feel exposed, unprotected. Even when they stand at the crossing, they feel invisible unless a driver happens to stop. Safety experts argue that more than paint is needed: lighting, signals, enforcement, and cultural shift.

What could be done

Inside Abuja gathered that to move from decoration to protection, a combination of measures are needed. Enhanced Enforcement: Regular patrols, issuing tickets for violations, accumulating penalty points. Visibility of enforcement is key. In this light, flashing beacons or pedestrian-activated lights at crossings could be of help.

Experts have also suggested adequate lighting at night and raised crossings or speed humps near zebra crossings to slow approaching traffic. They also said that crossings should be located where pedestrians naturally cross. Align them with bus stops, markets, schools. Some experts have also called for more campaigns to inform both drivers and pedestrians of their rights and responsibilities.

Conclusion

The zebra crossings in Abuja are at once symbolic and ironic. On paper and in design, they represent commitment to pedestrian safety.

In practice, they are often powerless. Without enforcement, maintenance, and cultural change, these black-and-white stripes remain just that: decoration. Until these crossings are respected, they will continue to serve as moral reminders rather than functional guardians of life.