FUTH, NIPRD Sign MoU On Vaccine Research, Devt

The Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH) Lafia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) on vaccine research and development.

The event, chaired by Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, was witnessed by Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal University Teaching Hospital Lafia (FUTH, Dr Hassan Ikrama, and Director General of NIPRD, Dr Obi Adigwe.

NIPRD is a Nigerian research institute that develops and promotes traditional medicine and pharmaceutical products, ensures quality control and assurance of products and provides training and capacity building in pharmaceutical research and development.

Speaking during the event on Friday, Pate said that the agreement formalises a strategic partnership aimed at boosting the growth of vaccine research and addressing its needs in Nasarawa State and beyond.

The minister stated that the collaboration would boost research on vaccine development and a drug to protect people and treat Lassa Fever patients.

“NIPRD has the expertise as a centre of excellence, while FUTHL, in addition to providing expertise across various fields, would also provide the study participants and laboratory services needed for research trials,” The minister said.

Director General of NIPRD, Dr Obi Adigwe, appreciated the minister for being physically present at the event, commended the Chief Medical Director of Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH) Lafia, Dr Hassan Ikrama, for his commitment and resilience towards the success of the event.

Chief Medical Director, FUTH-Lafia, Dr Hassan Ikrama, commended the Federal Government and the Minister for their unwavering commitment to the health sector, especially in the area of vaccines and research innovation.

He promised that the hospital would continue to invest in research with a view to addressing some of the emerging diseases posing serious threats to humanity.