FUTD Signs MoU With China, Russia To Boost Technology Education

Share

In its bid to position the Federal University of Transportation, Daura (FUTD), for global relevance from inception, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the University with the Deqing Association for Geospatial Information Professionals in China, as well as the Russian University of Transportation.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Information and Communication Officer of the University, Umar Usman, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

He said the MoUs cover collaboration in the fields of geospatial technology, training, and application and are aimed at equipping FUTD with a solid academic foundation in transportation and related technologies.

Usman further said that the Vice-Chancellor, Umar Adam Katsayal, recently attended a summit in Zimbabwe, the outcome of which is expected to enhance the standard of education for both students and lecturers at the University.

According to the statement, “Locally, the Vice-Chancellor, Umar Adam Katsayal, has undertaken visits to several key government agencies such as the NCC, NIMASA, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NITT, NTI, NCAT, and NRC, among others.

These visits aim to link the University with relevant stakeholders, regulators, and practitioners in the transportation industry to foster the rapid development of the young University.”

As a result of these engagements, FUTD has also signed MoUs with institutions, including Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Federal Polytechnic, Daura; and the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement Centre of Excellence (SPESSECE) at ABU, Zaria, among others.

“In December 2023, the Vice-Chancellor attended the 1st International Workshop and Study Tour at Zhejiang Normal University, Jinhua, China.

“In June 2024, he also participated in the International Science Popularization Roundtable Discussion attended by representatives from 17 developing countries and leaders from seven Chinese academic associations,” the statement added.

It further recalled that in December 2023, Katsayal also participated in the Russia Africa Summit held in Russia, during which an MoU was signed for the establishment of the Public Professional Association of Technical Universities. He played a significant role in this agreement.

“During his presentation, the Vice-Chancellor showcased the specialized nature of FUTD and highlighted the unique courses offered by the University being the first of its kind in Africa to make other African countries aware of the opportunities the institution presents,” the statement noted.

The Zimbabwe summit was organized by the Global Skills Hub, United Kingdom, and the African Education Stakeholders, in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe and supported by Lion Outreach International.

At the summit, the FUTD Vice-Chancellor presented a paper titled “Sustainable Transportation Education: A Pathway to Africa’s Green Economy.”

The summit, which commenced on Thursday, April 3, 2025, was officially declared open on Friday, April 4, 2025, by the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

It featured dynamic discussions led by seasoned educators, heads of institutions, policymakers, professionals, and NGOs, with globally renowned speakers, including Katsayal, delivering lectures on various sub-themes.

The summit served as a premier platform uniting distinguished education leaders, policymakers, funders, development partners, and thought leaders committed to transforming the future of education across the African continent.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

