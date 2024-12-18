FUTA VC Warns Fresh Students Against Anti-Social Behaviour

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has advised freshers to avoid anti-social acts and particularly deviant behaviours that could lead to the abrupt termination of their studentship.

She stated this in an address delivered at the opening of the orientation programme for newly admitted students for the 2024/2025 academic session on Monday.

Professor Oladiji listed indecent dressing; violent conduct – fighting and destruction of the University’s property; disrespect towards officers and members of staff of the University, and examination malpractices as no-go-areas for students of the Institution.

She said students who run afoul of the rules will be visited with appropriate sanctions warning: “Impersonation earns the offenders – both the person who impersonates and the person being helped – automatic expulsion.”

Also, Oladiji advised the students to be wary of the pitfalls of the internet. She said: “Let me warn you about your use of social media. While the Internet has made the world a much better place through the timely dissemination of information, it has also become a weapon of destruction in the hands of youths who have yielded their souls to the devil.

Various offensive activities are being carried out on the Internet such as cyber-stalking, cyber-bullying, phishing, and other forms of online activities meant to defraud people. The Management will not take kindly to any activity that is capable of dragging the name of the University in the mud.”

She restated that FUTA has consistently ranked among the top ten Universities in Nigeria in the last ten years and has also remained the Best University of Technology in Nigeria for more than two decades. Professor Oladiji said it took quite some efforts to attain the current enviable position of the University among Universities in Nigeria and the ultimate goal is to be a globally acclaimed Centre of Excellence and the institution would continue to jealously guard its image and good reputation.

Professor Oladiji said for a successful studentship, ‘all students need information – information on your respective academic programmes, your relationship with your colleagues, and even your relationship with outsiders, especially your conduct on the internet. All the dos and “don’ts” are expressly stated in the students’ handbook.”

She counselled them to always remember home and how their parents have laboured hard to see them gain admission. She also urged them to make their studies the number one priority and avoid negative influences.

The Vice-Chancellor promised that the University Management would ensure the prompt provision of essential municipal facilities that would make their studentship memorable.

“On our part will continue to strive to create an environment that would make learning very conducive. I can boldly declare that FUTA ranks among the best in Nigeria when it comes to responding to the complaints of students.

Ours is not an “open-door” administration, it is a “no-door” administration. We are here in loco parentis to you and we take the obligation with the understanding that we are accountable not only to the higher authorities at the National Universities Commission and the Federal Ministry of Education but also to the Almighty God, who sees even the intents of our hearts.”

In a welcome address delivered earlier, the Dean, of Student Affairs, Professor David Oke, congratulated the new intakes saying as critical stakeholders they are expected to key into the vision of the institution which is to be a world-class University of Technology and a centre of excellence in training, research and service delivery, he urged them to embrace the core values which are, Integrity, creativity and innovativeness, Accountability, Rationality and Excellence.

He encouraged them to participate in the orientation programme in order as to make their transition from secondary School to the University a hitch-free one.

