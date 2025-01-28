FUTA VC To New Students: Combine Academic Excellence With Good Character

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has told the newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students to imbibe the virtues of integrity and accountability, as well as academic excellence during their sojourn in the university.

The VC gave the charge at the matriculation ceremony for fresh undergraduate and postgraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session on Monday, January 27.

Professor Oladiji warned the students against involvement in any anti-social behaviour telling them that good character and academic excellence are mutually inclusive.

She said: “My first appeal to you as new members of the FUTA Community is that you should abstain from anything that could damage the lofty image of the University.

“I urge you to be mindful of this obligation, especially with the impact of social media all over the world and the tendency for a lot of people to spread negative news.

“Mind you, your character is as important to the academic community as your academic exploits.

“You are therefore advised in your best interest to please abstain from any activities that could attract negative consequences.”

While admonishing the students to avoid vices she said: “ FUTA abhors cultism and other forms of anti-social tendencies. Do not get involved at all.

Very importantly, I must draw your attention to cyber-crimes because you all belong to the Generation Zoomer (Gen Z) who are “Always on” with mobile devices. I know they are as important to you as oxygen.

The devices have made the world a much better place in many ways but they have also become weapons of destruction through crimes such as cyber-bullying, phishing, hacking, and in particular, plagiarism in the academia.”

Also, Professor Oladiji called on the students to imbibe the culture and practice of efficient maintenance and management of the infrastructural resources in the university.

According to her, the Federal Government expects the University Management to put on their thinking caps and make optimal use of the scarce resources, and students too should do likewise in view of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

She admonished: “Even before now, our elementary Economics has always taught us that human wants are insatiable, we are now in a season of pragmatism – we must avoid waste and deploy our scarce resources optimally.

“Let us take good care of university property like our personal property. If we maintain our facilities well, we will not need to waste money on avoidable repairs.”

The Vice-Chancellor enjoined the students to contribute towards making FUTA a global brand. According to her “In all modesty, it is a remarkable thing to be a FUTARIAN. Our university has built an enviable image for itself in the comity of Nigerian universities.”

She said they should share in and become ambassadors of the Vision of the University, “To be a World-class University of Technology and a Centre of Excellence in training, research and service delivery” and imbibe its core values.

The Vice-Chancellor described tolerance for debate as one of the hallmarks of the academic community, enjoining the students to imbibe the culture of debate consensus and peacebuilding during their studentship.

She continued: “Wherever issues are open to debate, there would be divergence of opinions.

“It is said that one of the hallmarks of enlightened people is to be able to disagree without becoming disagreeable.”

Further, she advised the matriculating students to understand the fact that, “ We cannot make meaningful progress in the absence of peace.

The university system is a place of knowledge generation, and for that reason, quality time is devoted to debate and interrogation of phenomena.”

5,247 undergraduate students and 1,369 postgraduate students took the matriculation oath administered by the Registrar, Mr Charles Adeleye, at the ceremony.

