FUTA VC Reaffirms Institution’s Commitment To Excellence

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to excellent training, teaching and research.

She made this known during the matriculation of 6000 undergraduates and 821 postgraduate students for the 2025/2026 Academic session.

Addressing the matriculating students, the Vice Chancellor said, “Your admission into FUTA, after a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, is a clear affirmation of your potential for excellence.

Today’s ceremony is a culmination of thorough admission processes. For the postgraduate students in particular, the admission was based on candidates’ eligibility and availability of supervisors, while for the undergraduate students, it was a matter of eligibility and the quota approved for the University and for each of its various programmes.

Out of over 20,000 candidates that applied, about 6000 candidates were admitted. Statistically, almost half of the candidates who aspired to enter FUTA in this academic session were screened out. The new intakes should therefore understand how fortunate they are.”

Reiterating the university’s stance of a disciplined academic culture, she warned the students against vices that can ruin their academic pursuit and future.

Oladiji urged the students to distance themselves from all forms of anti-social behaviour with a stern warning that the University will visit aberrant acts with very stern punishment.

Her words, “By taking the matriculation oath today, you are entering into a solemn covenant with this institution. You are pledging to pursue knowledge with integrity; to maintain discipline and conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of FUTA.

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, maintains zero tolerance for misconduct, including: examination malpractices, plagiarism, cultism, sexual harassment, indecent dressing, cybercrimes, drug abuse, and other anti-social tendencies.

I would advise that you be properly guided and use the internet positively and guardedly. Management would waste no time in dealing decisively with any student involved in any activities capable of dragging the good name of the University in the mud”.

Professor Oladiji assured students of a conducive and enabling academic environment for their academic pursuits. She said, “The University Management is putting everything in place to ensure hitch-free postgraduate programmes.

Specifically, steps are being taken to reduce the incidence of dropouts or abandonment of programmes. I want to assure you that efforts at making the teaching and research environment very conducive are going to be continual because, excellence, it is said, is a never-ending journey, and not a destination.

“There is, and will always be, room for improvement. We are confident that by the grace of God and cooperation of all the critical stakeholders, we shall reach our goal”.

Oladiji also told the students that they could not have chosen a better Institution for their academic pursuit. “For any scholarly-inclined individual, FUTA provides the right ambience to lay a solid foundation for great accomplishments. FUTA is a university established with a clear vision to be a centre of excellence in technological education, research, and innovation.

“So, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Management, staff and students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, I heartily congratulate the newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students”, she said.

Speaking further about the giant strides of the university, she pointed out that “FUTA is a research-intensive University with a very rich pool of human resources, about 300 professors in diverse fields and counting; and a well-equipped Central Laboratory devoted to cutting-edge research in science and technology.

“The University has flourishing academic collaborations and linkages with reputable universities within and outside Nigeria, as well as government agencies. They have improved her visibility in the community of universities globally”.

She urged the students to acquaint themselves with the university regulations and seek advice from experienced academics and university administrators whenever the need arises, while wishing them a successful academic sojourn.

Afterwards, the Registrar, Mr Charles Adeleye, administered the matriculation oath to the students.