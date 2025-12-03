FUTA VC Enjoins Fresh Students To Uphold Tradition Of Excellence

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has charged newly admitted students to uphold the spirit and tradition of excellence and integrity of the university throughout their stay in the institution.

She gave the admonition at the opening ceremony of the orientation programme for fresh students for the 2025/2026 academic session yesterday.

The Vice Chancellor said,” You should, from right now, begin to see yourself as ambassadors of FUTA wherever you go. As new ambassadors of this great university, you must understand that your conduct, within and outside the campus, reflects FUTA’s image; you must therefore uphold the university’s core values of integrity, excellence and innovation.

FUTA is renowned for its academic excellence and discipline. We do not condone any act that could tarnish the university’s image. Keep away from any act that can terminate your studentship abruptly. The choices you make today will determine the kind of adult you become tomorrow”.

Warning the students against harmful vices, the Vice Chancellor said, “The university has zero tolerance for cultism and cult related activities, indecent dressing, drug abuse and any act of examination misconduct.

“Let me make it emphatically clear that the penalty for impersonation is expulsion without appeal. Other offences also receive appropriate sanctions”.

She warned the students against the inappropriate use of social media and advised them to seek help from the Students’ Affairs Division when in distress and to choose friends who will add value to their lives.

Professor Oladiji assured the students of the university management’s commitment to the provision of essential municipal services, ICT infrastructure, scholarship awards and recreational facilities for conducive learning and research.

In his remarks, the Dean, Student Affairs, Professor David Oke, told the students to imbibe the principles of discipline, dedication and hard work in order to excel in their academic endeavours.

He also reiterated the importance of having moral standards in addition to intellectual excellence.

He said,” The award of the university certificate is not only based on academic excellence but also on character. Therefore, you must not be found wanting in good conduct.

“Your behaviour must be acceptable and be in conformity with the university rules and regulations for you to obtain the degree certificate of the university.

“Build a godly character as much as you build your knowledge in the university. Think thoughtfully, seek guidance and follow the right directives before taking decisions that can either make or mar your student life in the university “.

He implored them to visit the Student Affairs office for assistance and support emotionally, socially or academically, as the division is committed to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment where every student can thrive.

Afterwards, the Deans of the various Schools delivered goodwill messages to the students, followed by a Drama on ” Choices ” by the university drama group – School of Performing Arts.