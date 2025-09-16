FUTA Teaching Hospital Appoints Pioneer Medical Advisory C’ttee Chairman

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital, Professor Olusegun Ojo, has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Olaseinde Bello as the pioneer Chairman of the hospital’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC).

The newly established committee will serve as the administrative head of the Directorate of Clinical Services, one of the three key directorates governing Federal Teaching Hospitals across Nigeria.

Dr. Bello, a seasoned Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, brings extensive experience and academic distinction to the role. He earned his medical degree from the College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and completed his residency training at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital. He is also a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians in Paediatrics.

He began his career in 2015 as a Consultant Paediatrician at the former State Specialist Hospital, Akure, before joining the pioneer medical staff of UNIMED Teaching Hospital when it was integrated into the UNIMED Teaching Hospitals Complex. Dr. Bello also served as Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, where he is a Senior Lecturer.

Beyond clinical and academic practice, Dr. Bello has held leadership roles in several statutory and ad hoc committees, including the Infection Prevention and Control Team and the Hospital/Community Liaison Committee.

A respected researcher, he has published widely in Nigerian and international medical journals. He is equally recognized as a dedicated teacher and mentor to medical students and resident doctors.

Dr. Bello, who is married and a father, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery at FUTA Teaching Hospital.