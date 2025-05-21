FUTA SSANU: Share Earned Allowance With Equity, Justice

Share

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) branch, has urged the Federal Government to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the recently released ₦50 billion earned allowance across all university-based unions.

In a strongly worded statement personally signed and made available to New Telegraph by the FUTA Branch Chairman, Comrade Felix Adubi, the union expressed deep displeasure over reports suggesting that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may receive as much as 80 percent of the total allocation, leaving a mere 20 percent to be shared among SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

“SSANU is completely uncomfortable with the growing tendency to treat some unions in the university system with levity and even shortchange them in the scheme of things,” Comrade Adubi stated. “This tendency is further exemplified by emerging information that the earned allowance of ₦50 billion recently released by the Federal Government to Federal Universities will be disproportionately shared among the unions.”

He described the reported allocation plan as “an assault on the collective psyche” of members of the non-academic unions and a blatant disregard for the principles of fairness and equity.

According to the statement, such a lopsided distribution not only undermines industrial harmony but also poses a threat to the sustained cooperation and peace currently enjoyed in the university system.

“FUTA SSANU therefore aligns itself with the mother union and other men and women of goodwill who are calling for equitable sharing of the earned allowance among all the unions in the system. This is the only way the prevailing harmony can and will be sustained,” Adubi said.

The statement concluded with a firm rejection of any attempt to marginalize non-academic unions in the disbursement of the funds.

“All unions and their members are equal stakeholders in the university system and must be treated as such at all times. FUTA SSANU therefore rejects in totality any attempt to shortchange members of other unions in this instance and at any other time.”

The call adds to the growing voices within the Nigerian university system advocating for transparency, justice, and equitable treatment of all university workers.

