FUTA SSANU Joins Nationwide Non-Academic Staff Protest

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) on Thursday joined their counterparts across the country in a one-day protest to press the Federal Government on unresolved demands and grievances.

Comrade Felix Adunbi, Chairman of SSANU FUTA Branch, said the protest addresses several critical issues, including the “unjust disbursement of N50 billion earned allowances, delayed renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU-SSANU agreements, non-payment of two months’ outstanding salaries, unpaid 25%–30% salary arrears, and unpaid third-party deductions for May and June 2022, among other matters.”

Adunbi noted that the unions had initially issued a seven-day ultimatum, extended by 14 days, which expired on Monday, warning that further action would follow if their demands remained unaddressed.

“The protest follows directives from the National body after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on October 6,” he explained. “Despite the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Minister of Education and two subsequent meetings on September 19 and October 6 in Abuja, little progress has been made, and our demands remain unresolved.”

He added, “Due to the lack of progress, the National JAC directed branch leadership across universities and inter-university centres to convene Joint Congresses on October 8 to mobilize members for a massive, effective one-day protest on October 9.”

FUTA SSANU complied fully with the directive, staging the protest within the campus and now awaits further instructions from the parent body.