FUTA Protests EFCC Invasion Of Students’ Off-Campus Hostels

The Management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has kicked against the invasion of the off-campus hostels of the students of the institution by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC officials were said to have invaded the off-campus hostels of the students. It was gathered that several students of the institution were arrested by the officials of the EFCC in a midnight raid of hostels outside the campus in the early hours of Wednesday.

New Telegraph learnt that the operatives stormed students’ lodges around the Orita Obele Roadblock at about 2 am, broke into rooms, and arrested the students.

It was also gathered that many of the students first thought the anti-graft agency operatives were kidnappers until they later found that they were EFCC officials suspected to come from the Benin Zonal office of the commission.

Reacting to the incident, the Director of Public Communication, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo frowned at the activities of the anti-graft agency that came in the early hours of the day.

Adebanjo’s statement read ” The attention of FUTA has been drawn to an incident involving some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC who raided some private hostels in the Orita Obele area of Akure metropolis where some students of the University reside.

“Contrary to some false reports making the round, the operatives of EFCC did not invade FUTA and there was no operation whatsoever within the hostels or precincts of the University. The Incident in question happened in private hostels off campus.

“However the University expresses strong reservations about the timing and mode of the operation said to have taken place around 2 am on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Reports indicate that the operatives barged in and violently woke sleeping students and treated them most unfairly in the course of the operation.

“Such patently dangerous tactics should not have been employed by the operatives. The process should always follow due process without causing harm or injuries to anybody physically or psychologically.

“Indeed but for providence something untoward could have happened in the course of the operation carried out in the off-campus hostels.

‘The University is in touch with the EFCC to ascertain the identity of those arrested and validate their studentship and also to ensure that innocent FUTA students are not punished for offences they have not committed.

“FUTA abhors all forms of anti-social practices including acts of criminality in all its forms and supports all initiatives to bring perpetrators to face the consequences of their actions within the ambits of the law.

“The University rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign specifically prescribe varying degrees of punishment for students who run afoul of the laws governing their studentship or engage in illegal acts or odious behaviour. The Handbook will guide the University in the current situation.”

Similarly, the Student Union Government (SUG) in a statement signed by its President, Olayemi Oluwasoromidayo, and other leaders, described the invasion and arrest as unlawful and an insult to the EFCC chairman who had banned midnight invasion and arrest by the operatives of the anti-graft agency.

The SUG statement read, “We regret to inform you of an ugly incident that happened within our school Off-Campus community. At 3:00 am on the 14th of February, 2024, some agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) broke into more than 3 school lodges at the South Gate community and made the unlawful arrest of our students, destroyed properties, molested a female student and inhumanly inflicted injuries on some other students.”