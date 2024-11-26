FUTA Professor Bags Award

Share

The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) has awarded the 2024 NAS Gold Medal to Matthew Ayorinde Adebayo, a professor of Physical Chemistry at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA). Adebayo will receive the award on January 22.

This was announced yesterday by the NAS Science Prize Committee Chairman Sonny Kuku and Executive Secretary Oladoyin Okubanjo. They said: “The NAS Gold Medal was instituted by the Academy in 2016, to be awarded to deserving Nigerian scientists who have made significant achievements (of national relevance and global resonance) in science.

The award is made annually, alternating between Life and Physical Sciences, and consists of a medal, a certificate, and a purse. The 2024 award is in Physical Sciences.” Adebayo is a researcher whose area of research has been in material science, water treatment, corrosion technology as well as environmental and applied Chemistry.

