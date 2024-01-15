FUTA Postpones Resumption Indefinitely

Following protests by students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) over the proposed hike in school fees, the management of the institution has postponed resumption indefinitely.

The 2023/2024 academic session which was supposed to start on Monday for new and returning students was put on hold sequel to the protests by the students.

The Director, of Corporate Communication of FUTA, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo said the management of the institution, has also directed that all students currently on campus and in hostels within the University vacate them within 24 hours.

Adebanjo in a statement said “The Management also directed that registration of returning students via the University portal and payment of fees by all Returning students for the new academic session via the portal scheduled to begin on Monday, January 15, 2024 be put on hold.

“It is important to State that the University did not open the portal for Registration for Returning Students for the new session contrary to what was being bandied in the public domain.

“On the proposed new fees, they are mainly for student-related services which are sourced from the economy. The costs of such goods and services provided by the University for the students will certainly be impacted by the costs of Goods and services in the economy.

“To ensure the smooth running of the University, certain consumables and payments for municipal services such as electricity, water, hostel maintenance and cleaning, and sundry other services are necessary and the costs of providing the services have shot up and the new charges are in response to this.

“Other costs that were adjusted as a result of economic reality include medical examination for all new students, Biometric ID cards and Tertiary Institutions Students Health Insurance Programme TISHIP administered byNHIS for students and final yearbook.

It is important to say that Tuition is free and no money is being charged as a tuition fee

“The Management reiterates that tuition remains free for all students and that it has an inbuilt mechanism within the system to look into and build consensus on matters affecting students including fees. And that mechanism is working on this matter and consensus will be achieved.”