FUTA postpones resumption indefinitely

Following protests by students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) yesterday over a proposed hike in school fees, the management of the institution has postponed its resumption indefinitely. The 2023/2024 academic session, which was supposed to start yesterday for new and returning students, was put on hold sequel to the protest by the students.

FUTA Director of Corporate Communication, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the management of the institution has also directed that all students currently on campus and in hostels within the university should vacate them within 24 hours.

Adebanjo in a statement said: “The management also directed that registration of returning students via the university portal and payment of fees by all returning students for the new academic session via the portal scheduled to begin yesterday, January 15, be put on hold