FUTA Partners Learnpally To Launch Digital Education Programmes

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State has entered into a strategic partnership with Learnpally Education, a digital transformation company for tertiary institutions.

The development is part of a strategy to boost access to global digital learning opportunities in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

FUTA’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Akure, stated that the initiative aligns with the university’s vision of expanding technology-driven education.

Oladiji said the collaboration, sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), would see FUTA roll out two pilot short certificate programmes on the Learnpally platform – Data Analysis with Excel and a Professional Certificate in Cybersecurity, Framework, and Governance.

According to her, the cybersecurity programme is structured into three modules covering fundamentals and risk management, frameworks and implementation, and governance, ethics, and compliance.

She said both courses would be certified by FUTA and open to learners across Africa and beyond, with discounts of up to 70 per cent for FUTA students and alumni.

“At FUTA, we are dedicated to shaping Africa’s future through technology-driven education. Partnering with Learnpally allows us to extend our knowledge base to a global audience while empowering students and professionals with industry-relevant skills,” she said.

Remarking, Learnpally’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aboluwarin Olaoluwa David, said the organisation, through its education arm, works with universities to digitise courses for a pan-African and international audience.

He described the MoU as a milestone in Africa’s digital education landscape, noting that it provides postgraduate student financing in Europe and North America through Learnpally Finance, alongside digital workplace tools for faculties and students.

“So, our mission is to make leading universities in emerging markets globally competitive in the digital age,” he said.

According to him, “This MoU with FUTA is a milestone in that journey, demonstrating how long-standing institutions can export knowledge while preparing young people with skills that match the demands of the future workplace.

“The revenue-sharing agreement ensures FUTA and its faculty earn from the programmes, while Learnpally provides the technology, marketing, and certification framework.”

The partnership is part of a broader vision to make courses from top African universities globally accessible while positioning Nigeria as a key player in the international digital education space.