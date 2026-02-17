FUTA: ODL Centre Fresh Students Tasked On Good Conduct, Academic Excellence

The newly admitted students into Open and Distance Learning Centre (ODLC) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), have been urged to ensure good academic performance and moral conduct throughout their programme.

The advice was given during the third edition of the Virtual Orientation Programme, organised for the E-Learning Bachelor of Science Computer Science Programme of the Centre. The Director, Open and Distance Learning Centre (ODLC), Prof Ilesanmi Alao, stated that the E-Learning Computer Science degree programme as approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) aligned with global best practices.

According to him, the introduction of ODL programmes by the university is a response to the growing demand for university education in order to provide opportunities for those who may not be able to access conventional fulltime programmes, which in turn ensure flexibility, quality education and support academic and professional goals.

In his address titled: “Introduction to FUTA and ODLC’s Mission, Values and Culture,” the Director stated that the Learning Management System, the virtual classrooms and online resources platform, is tailored to equip students with the digital skills necessary for success in today’s fastgrowing and knowledge-driven world. While congratulating the new intakes and commending the efforts of the ODL team and dedication of staff and students of the Centre, the ViceChancellor, Prof Adenike Oladiji, urged the students to ensure good academic performance and moral conduct throughout their programme.

This, she noted, would serve as a good reference point to those seeking to advance their education through distance learning. The Vice Chancellor, who further stated that the ODL programme and the students are equal to on-site campus students, however, advised them to maintain good behaviour and discipline both on and off-campus in order to positively impact the university’s image.

During the orientation session, an Associate Director of the Centre, Dr David Adewole, spoke on ODLC’s policies, which according to him, include code of conduct, attendance and communication guidelines that outlines the expected behaviour, conduct and procedures of ODL students of the university.

He said that the admission policy grants admission to O’ Level candidates into Year One and Direct Entry candidates into Year Two, with no age limit into the programmes, even as Adewole stated that the philosophy of the programme emphasises the use of open educational resources, which are freely available and publicly accessible for teaching, learning, and research under intellectual property licenses.