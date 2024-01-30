FUTA Leads In TETFund National Research Fund Grants

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has won N426.5 million research Grant Cycle of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) initiative.

The National Research Fund (NRF) Grant was introduced by TETFund to encourage cutting-edge research aimed at exploring research areas relevant to the societal needs of Nigeria, such as power and energy, health, security, agriculture, employment, wealth creation, etc., in line with the agency’s mandate.

FUTA with 17 grants led the research grants while Obafemi Awolowo University and Federal University of Technology Minna with 16 Grants each and other Universities trailed behind FUTA.

The Director of Public Affairs of TETfund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi disclosed that the winners were selected following the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee, NRFS&M, and the approval of the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

Oniyangi said for the current grant cycle N5.1 billion would be released for the funding of 185 successful research proposals. He said the successful research proposals were picked after a rigorous screening exercise.

He said the research funding is in continuation of the government’s efforts aimed at boosting research and development for economic and technological development in Nigeria as enunciated in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji described the success of FUTA in the 2023 grant cycle of the NRF as a major validation of the institution’s reputation as a research-intensive University.

Her words “We are proud that our institution is living up to its billing as a research-intensive University with researchers ensuring that we live up to our motto of Technology for Self-Reliance.

” I am sure that our researchers will acquit themselves creditably well and deliver research findings and products that will contribute to the growth of the ivory tower and development of our country.

“I congratulate all the Principal Investigators and their internal and external collaborators and wish them resounding success in the tasks ahead.”

The Director, of FUTA Centre for Research and Development, CERAD Professor Kenneth Alaneme said the University Researchers would deliver creditably well on the projects.

According to him, “FUTA through its Centre for Research and Development (CERAD) has a robust mechanism of ensuring that the project deliverables are achieved in terms of quality, project duration, and strict adherence to project budgetary provisions.

Through its project implementation workshops for new awardees, project monitoring and evaluation, and financial control, he said the University has always delivered on funded projects saying this has contributed to the high research reputation of the university.