FUTA Governing Council Restates Commitment To Good Governance Of Institution

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Senator Nora Daduut, has restated the commitment of the Council to good governance and consolidation of the leading position of the institution. She stated this during a three-day retreat for internal and external members of Council, which was held at Ikogosi, Ekiti State, recently.

Declaring open the retreat, Senator Daduut said it provided “Council members with a unique opportunity to assess the journey so far, re-energise commitment, and sharpen focus on the task ahead: steering this great institution towards even greater heights in governance, innovation, and academic excellence.”

She said, “The purpose of the retreat is not merely to look back but to move forward with intention. It is a platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and strategic planning.

“Through engaging presentations and thoughtful discussions, we aim to deepen our understanding of the roles and responsibilities of Council members, improve collaboration, and foster leadership that truly promotes good governance within the university system.”

Daduut, a Professor of French language, also restated the Council members, “Collective commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in governance in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR—a vision that we, as stewards of higher education, must actively support and embody.”

Delivering a keynote address titled, “Expectations of Council Management Leadership in Promoting Good Governance in Nigerian Universities”, Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, Professor Olushola Aderounmu admitted the existence of “long history of power struggle, political interference and clashes which has often defined the relationship between the University governing council and management staff in Nigerian universities.”

He said while Councils are responsible for the general control and superintendence of the policy, finance and property of the University, including its public relations, the Management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, is responsible for overseeing daily operations, aligning resources with the University’s strategic goals.

For smooth operation of the system, he recommended regular feedback, which is essential for strong relationships. According to Professor Olu-Aderounmu, “ The council and management should create a system for exchanging feedback to address issues quickly and work together on solutions, which also boosts team morale.

“There is also the need to delineate more clearly the roles of councils and management; setting up a unified vision and putting in place structured communication methods to ensure information sharing with a view to reducing misunderstanding and promoting synergy.”

In an address titled, State of the University: Progress, Challenges and Opportunities, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, said in spite of the progress made in the area of expansion of academic programmes, research, teaching and community service including rejuvenation and expansion of critical infrastructure there were still challenges in the area of funding, energy shortage, personnel, inadequate hostel accommodations, weak varsity industry partnership and catering to too many oversight agencies.

Professor Oladiji said in spite of this, FUTA would continue to leverage on its strength and take advantage of its many opportunities, work on its weaknesses and mitigate the threats in order to sustain its position as the country’s leading University of technology with global relevance.

One of the Resource persons, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Emeritus Olufemi Bamiro, said Council and management of institutions should steer universities in the direction of cutting-edge research that drives innovation.

According to him, “In the 21st century, knowledge-based economies will create the wealth, prosperity and well-being of nations. Research and tertiary education systems are primary drivers of these, playing three key roles.

They produce cutting-edge knowledge; they transfer, exchange and apply that to drive innovation; and they educate and skill knowledge workers. For these three roles to build knowledge and innovation in a globalised world, they must themselves be globally connected.

Cutting-edge research requires world-class research partners from across the globe; major innovation requires not only researchers but also businesses and investors to collaborate across national boundaries; knowledge workers need to develop international competencies and skills to be effective in the future world. “

The Secretary to Council and Registrar, Mr. Charles Adeleye, in a closing remark, thanked the Chairman and council members for their commitment to the cause of the University. He also expressed appreciation to the resource persons and other participants for their enlightening and robust contributions, which he said would strengthen the resolve and provide needed insight in the building of a better FUTA.

The resource persons at the 3-day event included two former Vice Chancellors of the University of Ibadan, Professor Emeritus Olufemi Bamiro and Professor Idowu Olayinka, Former Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr Ayorinde Ogunruku, Former Bursar, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Olushola Ilesanmi, former Registrar, University of Ibadan, Mrs. Omotayo Ikotun, represented by Former Registrar, Redeemers University Ede, Mr Akindele Olukayode and Head Procurement, Bureau of Public Procurement. Engr. Eugenia Ojeah. Prince Ade Adekanmbi, a public policy and governance expert, provided technical support and coordinated facilitations at the retreat.