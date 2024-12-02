FUTA Governing Council Appoints Osadugba As New Bursar

Share

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), has approved the appointment of Mr. Peter Osadugba as the new Bursar of the Institution.

The appointment conveyed in a letter dated November 29, 2024, and signed by Mr Charles Adeleye, Registrar and Secretary to Council, will be for a period of five years in the first instance and takes effect from Monday, December 16, 2024.

The letter reads in part; ” I write on behalf of the Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure to offer you appointment as Bursar with effect from Monday, December 16th, 2024. The appointment will be for a period of five years in the first instance.”

Mr Peter Oladapo Osadugba, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, joined the services of the Federal University of Technology, Akure as Accountant II in 1995.

“Through integrity, hard work and dedication to duty, he rose through the ranks to become a Chief Accountant in 2011. He was appointed Deputy Bursar with effect from 25th April 2017 and promoted to the position of Director in the Bursary on 1st October 2017. He was the Acting Bursar of the University from October 2017 to April 2018 and from June 2019 to July 2019.

A native of Akure in Ondo State, Osadugba completed his secondary education at Aquinas College, Akure, where he graduated in 1983. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Ilorin in 1992 and was a University Scholar on the Federal Government Scholarship for academic excellence in his first year at Unilorin.

In his quest for higher learning, he pursued a Master’s degree in Business Administration at the Federal University of Technology, Akure which he completed in 1999.

Osadugba is a Chartered Accountant with a wealth of experience in audit and financial management.

He started his professional career at Theophilus Ashaolu & Co (Chartered Accountants) Kaduna from 1993 to 1996 as a graduate trainee.

He, at various times, served as Head of various Units of the Bursary Department such as Budget and Expenditure Control, Treasury/ Cash Office, Loans and Advances, Final Accounts and Accounts Payable/Creditors.

In addition to his academic and professional qualifications, Mr. Osadugba completed a number of accounting packages to his credit such as Tendering Processes and Record Keeping in Public Procurement, GIFMIS Budget Execution System Training for End Users, IFRS/IPAS for Accountants in the Public Sector, among others.

