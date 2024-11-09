FUTA Ex-VC, Adeniyi Unveils Foundation, Autobiography

Share

A former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Professor Emeritus Peter Adeniyi has unveiled a foundation targeted at empowering individuals and stimulating education development through scholarships, research, innovation, and policy review and development.

The Professor Peter Olufemi Adeniyi Foundation (POAF) was launched alongside his autobiography titled “Lifted” weekend at FUTA.

While presenting the Foundation to the public, a member of its Board, Engineer Dare Ojo said: “The foundation is dedicated to delivering meaningful support to those who need it most.

“Our goal is to empower individuals to reach their full potential and achieve remarkable success. Through our comprehensive approach, we strive to create a world where every person has the opportunity to thrive and make a positive impact”.

Also, he said that this will be achieved through scholarships and financial assistance, educational initiatives, skills development, strategic partnerships, capacity building, research and innovation, and policy review and development.

Engineer Ojo highlighted targeted beneficiaries to include, Students, educational institutions educators and leaders in the education sector.

Dr Funso Ayeni, who formally unveiled the Foundation called on all men and women of goodwill to identify with the initiative through generous donations and other forms of support so that Professor Adeniyi could realize the objectives of the Foundation.

The chairman of the event, Chancellor, Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, represented by a former Director General, Bureau for Public Service Reforms, Dr. Goke Adegoroye, said the life of Professor Adeniyi was one of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity.

The don said for a nation to advance, its workforce must be motivated beyond monetary incentives. He reiterated that driven by the desire for social change every Nigerian can contribute tremendously to changing the economic and political landscape of the nation for good just like Professor Adeniyi has always done and which he has formalized with the establishment of the Foundation.

While reviewing the autobiography, former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Professor Michael Faborode said: “The book lifted is a gift to humanity by a gift to humanity. It is a narration of the fascinating life of Professor Adeniyi. It is written in flawless English.

“It is a chronicle of the success and challenges of a man poised to change humanity. It tells the story of a determined young man who took his life in his own hands and embraced the vicissitudes of life to eventually become a loving husband, a father to all, a mentor, a teacher, and a leader.

“It is written to inspire change and the proceeds of the book going to the launch of the foundation is highly laudable.”

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji described Professor Adeniyi as an astute administrator who left FUTA better than he met it in terms of human and infrastructural development.

She said, “His bold steps opened a new vista for FUTA and his determination to put the university on the global map has inspired us not to lower the enviable standards he has set which has made FUTA the best university of technology in Nigeria since 2004.

He has continued to show great interest in the affairs and advancement of the university even years after leaving office.”

The Vice-Chancellor said Professor Adeniyi’s life was worthy of emulation and commendation and was optimistic that his book and foundation will inspire the present and coming generation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman Planning Committee, Professor Tunde Arayela said Professor Adeniyi’s immense contribution has left an indelible impact on the academic landscape.

He described him as a visionary leader and a tireless worker, an exemplary leader, a distinguished entrepreneur, a prolific researcher and an erudite scholar.

He said his autobiography is a testament to a life of purpose and impact and the Foundation an exemplification of his desire to continue to contribute to development of the society.

While responding, Professor Adeniyi expressed his elation and gratitude for the outpouring of support and the massive show of magnanimity towards the launch of his autobiography and foundation.

He said that even though advanced in age, his life of impact had just begun a innd promised to leave a lasting legacy by using the Foundation for the intellectual development of individuals and society.

