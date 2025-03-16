FUTA don raises the alarm over indiscriminate consumption of sex – enhancing substances

Share

A Professor of Applied Clinical Biochemistry at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA Oluwafemi Ibukun has warned Nigerians, especially the youth, against excessive usage and consumption of aphrodisiac substances to avoid premature aging and other severe health issues. He gave the warning while delivering the 178th inaugural lecture of the university during the week.

Professor Ibukun in the lecture raised the alarm over the growing trend of excessive consumption of substances regarded as aphrodisiac to boost sexual prowess especially among members of the young generation and some older people. According to him, “in recent years, the troubling trend of young individuals turning to substances such as marijuana and various types of aphrodisiac formulations like Action Bitters, Alomo Bitters, Jekomo, Gbefun, Gbasibe, Gbosa, Kick and Start (locally brewed mixtures with unknown components); and other Recreational Smoking Substances like Shisha, Colo (a term for drugs or substances used for intoxication, Codeine Mix (cough syrups mixed with soda or alcohol), Energy and Performance Mixes, Ginger Boost, Tiger Power, Energy Roots, Night Booster, Black Bullet, Jagaban Mix, Turbo Blast, Red Devil Light and Dark (a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks) has become a societal concern.” He said the pattern of indiscriminate consumption which has engendered addiction poses a threat to their physical health, mental well-being, and long-term societal productivity with resultant oxidative stress effect.

Ibukun, who spoke on the topic, “Oxidative Stress: A Common Enemy, Natural Antidotes Through Technological Intervention,” said “oxidative stress, aptly described as a common enemy, arises from an imbalance between the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the body’s antioxidant defenses. This imbalance is a key contributor to numerous degenerative diseases.” According to the don, “oxidative stress has become a significant concern in younger populations, largely due to the adoption of harmful lifestyle and choices. These behaviours not only increase the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), but also compromise the body’s ability to counteract the damage through antioxidant defenses, leading to premature aging and various health complications.”

Professor Ibukun while stating the destructive role of oxidative stress said the reactive oxygen species (ROS) have the capacity to degrade vital biogenic substances such as DNA, lipids, and proteins, leading to oxidative tissue damage, adding that DNA, as the cornerstone of heredity and cellular function, is particularly vulnerable. He added that oxidative stress is a common enemy because it can alter protein structures, impairing enzymatic activities and disrupting cellular signalling.

The don attributed other common enemies resulting from oxidative stress to healthy living to include cardiovascular diseases (key drivers of heart disease), neurodegenerative disorders, diabetes, reproductive issues such as infertility, miscarriages and congenital abnormalities, environmental and lifestyle triggers such as pollution, smoking, alcohol consumption and modern lifestyles characterized by work overload and unhealthy habits.

Speaking further, the don said “essentially, our genetic material, comprising genes that govern biological and physiological attributes, is foundation to human health. The moment our genes are tampered with, only God knows how significantly the human system may be altered.” He added that a gene is the basic unit of heredity, a characteristics-producing factor, and a segment of DNA that can be transferred from parent to offspring. If oxidative stress is carelessly allowed to damage our genetic material, it can compromise our humanity, leaving us either as functional beings or as mere shadows of life.” According to him, “damage to DNA caused by oxidative stress can disrupt the delicate balance of our genetic material, triggering mutations, chronic inflammation, and even oncogenic activation, all of which significantly elevate the risk of cancer and other severe health issues.”

Listing key lifestyle contributors to oxidative stress such as smoking cigarettes, substance abuse such as Indian hemp and aphrodisiacs with different names like Jekomo, Gbefun, Gbasibe and unhealthy diets, environmental pollution, chronic stress and sleep deprivation and sedentary lifestyle, Professor Ibukun said intervention focused on education and awareness about the risks of smoking, poor diet, and other harmful behaviours are critical. He said by promoting healthier habits, it is possible to minimize oxidative stress, prevent premature aging, and ensure a better quality of life for future generations.

Recommending further, Professor Ibukun said “combating oxidative stress requires a multipronged approach. Lifestyle modifications, including healthy diets rich in antioxidants, regular exercise, and stress management, form the first line of defense. Additionally, the integration of technological innovations in medicine and nutrition will play a pivotal role in mitigating the widespread impact of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is truly a universal enemy. It undermines cellular health, accelerates aging, and serves as a catalyst for numerous chronic diseases. Through concerted efforts in research, innovation, and lifestyle adjustments, we can reduce its detrimental effects and enhance health and longevity for all.”

On lifestyle integration to combat oxidative stress, the don said “consuming antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and herbal teas is critical. He added that regular exercise enhances antioxidant enzyme production, reducing oxidative stress. Also, yoga and meditation help lower cortisol levels, a known contributor to oxidative stress. Adopting these dietary and lifestyle practices provides a holistic approach to combating oxidative stress. Prioritizing nutrient-dense foods and healthy habits supports cellular protection, enhances overall well-being, and reduces disease risk, ultimately promoting a longer, healthier life.”

In her address at the event as the Chairman, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji described the lecturer as erudite and a pillar in his field. She said Professor Ibukun, a veteran in the field of Biochemistry, has churned out great scholars who are doing very well in their different ports of call. She commended his contributions to the development of FUTA at different times when he held leadership positions and as member of different committees. She said the lecture is also a timely one that will help the masses in living healthy by avoiding stress and related matters.

