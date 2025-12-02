FUTA Don Advocates Improved Infrastructure, Special Allowance For Maths Teachers

A Professor of Mathematics (Fluid Mechanics) at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof Felix Ilesanmi Alao, has expressed concerns over the myths and mysteries mitigating the teaching and learning of Mathematics as a course and subject in schools, and suggested how this could be tackled.

This is as he called on the National Mathematical Centre to revisit its policy by replicating NMC offices in all states of the federation in order to bring mathematics closer to learners at all levels.

According to him, there is no single formula or universal key that unlocks the so-called mysteries of mathematics, rather, success in the subject often depends on overcoming anxiety, dispelling misconceptions, and applying the same problem-solving skills we use in daily life.

Unfortunately, the don noted that performance in mathematics is frequently hindered by faulty beliefs: that it is an inaccessible discipline reserved for a selected few. These are some of the thrust of his inaugural lecture, titled: “Mathematics: Myths, Mysteries, and Life,” being the 188th inaugural lecture series of the university.

On mysteries and myths surrounding mathematics, Alao referred to one particular case scenario in 2016 during his tenure as Head of the Department (HOD) of Mathematical Sciences, when a 100-level undergraduate in the department came to his office in tears because her father had threatened to withdraw his financial support because she chose to study Mathematics.

“This incident highlights the very societal myths I seek to dispel because this case is only one among many, as several potential Mathematicians would have been denied the chance to pursue Mathematics due to parental misconceptions, thereby losing the opportunity to become distinguished Mathematicians,” he said.

To address these mysteries, myths and misconceptions, the inaugural lecturer, therefore, said the government at all levels (federal, state and local government) should provide conducive teaching and learning environment, ranging from infrastructure, conducive classrooms and mathematics laboratories equipped with local and modern mathematics teaching materials and computers with teaching aids, as well as special allowance for mathematics teachers, reward of both outstanding mathematics teachers annually and students in mathematics competitions.

Based on the importance and relevance of the real use of mathematics in real life and human existence, Alao in his treaties, recommended that the administrators of education institutions at all levels should also engage qualified and competent mathematics teachers with attractive remunerations.

To this end, he insisted that employment of mathematics teachers should not be based on ‘man-know-man’ syndrome, rather on competency and skills, even as he noted that handlers (teachers) of mathematics from primary to tertiary levels should remove what he described as ‘induced stigmatisation’ towards Mathematics being perceived ‘mysterious’ by making the teaching and learning of Mathematics friendly.

As part of his recommendation, Alao called on the government and other key stakeholders in the education sector to create more mathematics awareness to reach out to all strata of society through variety of media and strategies, such as television programmes, mathematics competitions and creation of network of discussion groups such as mathematics clubs and societies.