FUTA Alumni Commend McPherson Varsity VC

Members of Alumni Association of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), have lauded one of their own, the current Vice-Chancellor of McPherson University, Prof Francis Igbasan over what they described as his sterling achievements and drive to develop the private university.

A delegation of the alumni association, led by its National President, Mr Adeyemi Bello, an engineer, gave the commendation during a visit of the association to Prof Igbasan at the main campus of the private university, owned by Foursquare Church, located at Seriki Sotayo, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

While applauding the Vice-Chancellor over the development of the university, association asked how he was able to achieve all the monumental growth without TETFund intervention, even as Bello said: “I am not surprised, he (Igbasan) based on his leadership style is giving everybody the space to grow.”

Other members of the alumni association on the visit, which is aimed at strengthening professional and academic ties, while celebrating the remarkable achievements of one of their own in higher education leadership, include the Vice President, Mrs Ola Salawu, Prof Ola Salawu, and Dr S. Oladimeji.

Welcoming the delegation to McPherson University, a reunion that stirred fond memories full of nostalgia and pride, Igbasan expressed gratitude to the association for the visit, while he and other principal officers of the university conducted members of the association on a tour of the university’s facilities.

Bello, who lauded Igbasan’s exemplary leadership and notable accomplishments at McPherson University, described him as a visionary who nurtures growth and excellence, even as he conveyed the goodwill of the FUTA Alumni Association Worldwide and expressed admiration for the progress recorded under his leadership.

While responding, Igbasan thanked the delegation for the visit and reflected on his longstanding connection with FUTA, saying: “Since 1983, when I was admitted and graduated in 1988, FUTA has been my home. Anytime I see products of FUTA, I am proud that this is the university that made me.”

He, therefore, reaffirmed his commitment to FUTA, even as he acknowledged the immense support of the Foursquare Gospel Church, proprietors of McPherson University to the overall growth of the institution. “The Church believes in this administration and has been supportive. Whatever we have achieved here today is by the grace of God,” Igbasan added.