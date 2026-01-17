FUTA Alumni Awards Scholarships To 10 Indigent Osun Students

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Alumni Association, Osun State Branch, has awarded scholarships to ten indigent Osun State students schooling in FUTA.

The scholarship award ceremony, according to a statement signed by the Secretary of State Branch of FUTA Alumni Association, Comrade Ehizokhale Paul, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Saturday, took place at the FUTA Alumni Building, Akure.

The scholarship worth #600,000 was given to selected Osun indigenes who are seriously in need of the funds for their educational advancement.

The award event was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. David Olanrewaju Oke; the Global President of FUTA Alumni Association, Mr Billy Ibuje; the Immediate Past Global President, Engr. Adeyemi Bello, the Head of Guidance and Counselling Unit, Student Affairs Division, Mrs O.A. Olusanya, and the Immediate Past Chairman of FUTA Alumni Association, Osun State Branch, Hon. Adetunji Ajala, alongside other global executives of the association.

The beneficiaries, according to the statement, were carefully selected based on established criteria and assessment metrics adopted by the FUTA Alumni Association, Osun State Branch, to ensure fairness and transparency.

The statement quoted the Dean of Students, Prof. David Olanrewaju Oke, to encourage the beneficiaries to view the scholarship as a rare opportunity and to utilise the financial support judiciously toward their academic pursuits. Similarly, the Global President, Mr Billy Ibuje, commended the Osun State Branch for the laudable initiative and urged other FUTA Alumni chapters across the country to emulate the gesture.

Speaking on behalf of the branch, the Outgoing Chairman, Hon. Comrade Adetunji Ajala, expressed profound appreciation to all Futarians and stakeholders whose contributions and support made the initiative successful. He further charged the beneficiaries to remain focused on their studies and aspire to give back to society and the Alumni Association in the future.

The beneficiaries of the FUTA Alumni Association, Osun State Branch Scholarship are: Makanjuola Aderonke, Adewumi Boluwatife, Sanya Victor, Daramola Mary, Ayoola Taiwo, Kayode Oluwatobiloba, Faluyi Akinloluwa, Adedolapo Marcus, Adebayo Opeyemi, and Olaniyi Oluwaferanmi, among others.