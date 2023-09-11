FUT Minna Protests After Truck Kill Student

The Federal University of Technology, Minna,(FUTMINNA) Gidan-Kwano main campus, has been thrown into confusion as students protested the death of one of their colleagues who was crushed by a truck on Sunday.

It was reported that the tragedy happened when a truck carrying sand struck a student who was being driven to the opposite side of the road by an okada rider.

The student passed away immediately, while the motorbike rider was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Our Correspondent also learned the deceased lost his mother a few weeks back and had just finished his first-semester examination before the incident that claimed his life.

The attitude of the management, however, angered the students, who decided to embark on violent protests insisting that the university must ensure that the driver or owner of the truck be brought to book.

They asserted that if the FUT, Minna management, or the state government had thought about the security or safety of students crossing the road every day, they would have installed speed limits and other road safety signs along the major highway.

An eyewitness, Musa Kabiru, said the accident was due to recklessness on the part of the truck driver, who lost control and hit the Okada from behind.

” We are begging for the intervention of the Governor Umar Bago government to intervene by erecting speed control devices along the Gidan-Kwano campus to stop further loss of lives and possibly end the crisis between students and drivers on the route,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Lydia Legbo, and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu A. Abiodun, all failed at the time of filing this report.