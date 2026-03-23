FUT Minna: ASUU, NANS, Alumni Want Pro Chancellor Removed

…Accuse him of bias, connivance with Niger State Govt

…As Education Minister assures of unbiased resolve

More drama over the recent dispute of the ownership of the Bosso campus of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna), as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Student Union Government have called for the removal of the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Alhaji Mohammed Kudi Santuraki, for his double-standard role.

The ASUU Chairman, Professor Luqman Oyewobi, while calling for the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, described him as unfit for the position following his biased role during the attempted takeover of the Bosso campus by the State government.

Prof. Oyewobi, in a statement made available to Journalists in Minna, said the ownership of the campus is now a matter of national concern, touching on issues of law, land ownership, federal authority, and the delicate balance of institutional autonomy in Nigeria.

According to him, “rather than standing by the University, the Pro Chancellor decided to pitch his tent with the state government.

“We will resist any plan against the Vice Chancellor; we are aware of alleged threats directed at him, his appointment and authority are governed by statutory provisions beyond Ministerial discretion.

Oyewobi then called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of Education to avoid actions that would destabilise the University system, urging him to represent the interest of the President, adding that this can be done by encouraging communication, respecting institutional independence and upholding the rule of law.

Students of the University led by the FUT Minna SUG President, Comrade Adaidu Ezekiel Machofo and the Senate President, Comrade Dosunmu Abdulsamad, also called for the immediate removal of the Pro-Chancellor as the Chairman of the Governing Council, saying that his continuous stay in office as the Chairman portends great danger for the survival and progress of the university.

Highlighting the role the Pro-Chancellor played during the meeting with the Minister, the students said, “The credible information available to us showed that he compromised and failed in his role as the custodian of the university assets.

“The Pro-Chancellor has aligned with the state government’s position on the purported sharing of Bosso campus, and this has reinforced concerns that his loyalty has been divided towards his personal political considerations and financial inducements rather than his statutory obligations as the University Governing Council Chairman”.

They then appealed to President Tinubu to stop the excesses of the Niger state Governor on the way and manner in which federal institutions, agencies and parastatals that are in Niger state are treated.

They stressed that they will resist any attempt from anybody to cede or share any of the university assets at Bosso Campus with another university.

However, the Governing Council assured students and staff of the University that the Council will follow the path of the law, truth and justice in its deliberation about the land grab crisis of the Bosso campus.

One of the External Members of the Council, Pastor Timothy Ademola, who spoke on behalf of the Council on Monday, said that there will be no hanky-panky and no emotion or sentiment put in place while deliberating the issue.

Ademola stated this when addressing the students of the University who picketed the council chamber where an emergency Governing Council meeting was being held. The students demanded that the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Mohammed Kudu Santuraki, should not chair the emergency meeting as they believe he is compromised and has failed in his role as the custodian of the University assets on behalf of the visitor.

Appealing to the students to allow the council’s meeting to be held, Ademola said that it is in the interest of the institution, stressing that “we are men of integrity and can not be bought over by anybody to do wrong.

“We want to assure you that the Governing Council will stand on the side of the law. The meeting is very important, as the Minister of Education had to send his representative to the meeting.

“We will seriously listen to the issue regarding the Bosso Campus, and we tell you that this Council will stay on the side of the law and not on the side of emotions.

“We have heard your fears, and we will abide by the rules of council to deliberate and give our outcome to the Minister. We have a name to protect, and no matter what needs to happen, we need to sit at the council to decide the way forward. We are not sitting to give out Bosso Campus.”

The representative of the Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Emma-Egoro acknowledge the grievances of the students, urging them to allow peace to take its natural cause adding that contrary to what they think, the Minister has not taken sides, but that he is waiting for the outcome of the Governing Council meeting.

Accordingly, she said, “The Minister is a man of peace and integrity and would ensure that the right thing is done. He has the interest of the FUTMinna students at heart”.

Also, the FUTMinna Alumni National President, Professor Shola Gabriel, who is also attending the Governing Council meeting, said that the Bosso campus is like their father’s land, and he will not sit to allow anyone to take over their father’s land.