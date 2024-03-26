FUT Minna Admits 5,532 New Student

The Federal University of Technology Minna admitted 5,532 new students out of the 6,244 who applied for admission. Vice-Chancellor Farouk Kuta said this during yesterday’s matriculation for the 2023/2024 academic session. He told the freshers to count themselves lucky to be part of the 36th Matriculation Ceremony.

One of the new students Amanda Adams said it was a dream come true for her to be among the 5,532 students that were offered admission by the institution. She said: “I did not only get the admission, I got the course that I wanted to study.”

The VC warned the new students to refrain from cultism and any forms of fraud or financial crimes, saying the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline in the school. The professor said: “Your time at this university, you will have a wonderful experience and a memorable transformation.”