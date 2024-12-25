Fussing Over Akwa Ibom Fatherism

Share

While in the former Eastern Region and later Cross River, the people of the present day entity called Akwa Ibom cannot be said to have been in bondage like the ancient Israelites in Egypt. Even so, the government of the oil-rich state has been faithful in marking September 23 and days surrounding the date like a Passover celebration.

Amidst the yearly rituals, certain salient contents of significance of anniversaries have been omitted deliberately or erroneously. What has no bearing has been brought to the fore, thereby demeaning the historical essence and reflection that ought to be achieved in celebrating the creation of the state.

At the 2024 edition, precisely during elaborate interdenominational church service on a Sunday preceding the 37th anniversary of the creation of the state, those who were offered opportunities to speak at the International Worship Centre in Uyo included Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Unoma Akpabio, the wife of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, former Governor Victor Attah, and current Governor Umo Eno.

With a veiled call on Eno and others to defect from PDP that has been governing Akwa Ibom since 1999 to the APC that has been worsening Nigeria’s worst since 2015, Akpabio’s wife rendered the song:

“I will make you fishers of men if you follow me.” The minister also added his voice loudly on issues within the petty precinct of partisan politics.

Among the speakers, Attah was the only one, who came close to giving historical and cultural worth that was supposed to serve as poignant reminders of the journey to the creation of Akwa Ibom.

Sadly, although he went down memory lane, by dwelling only on I-meand-myself and strange stories that have no corroboration, his engaging in egocentrism and revisionism of history was not hard to notice. Anyone equipped with even average information needs no binoculars before seeing a gulf between Attah’s account of history and truth.

His mentioning that the then military President, Ibrahim Babangida, had called him to, among other things, make inputs towards addressing language problems at the embryonic stage of the state lacked an iota of truth. Language crisis, which was actually unnecessary, only came to public glare when Idongesit Nkanga, the third governor of the state was in power.

With the apparent attempt to fix fictions in place of facts, the essence of the anniversary that would have accrued from Attah’s end was bungled. When an attempt is made to trounce truth in an audience where those who know the truth are present it becomes hogwash.

Again, what personality was portrayed by the act of the wife of the Senate President standing in for her husband in an event in which the chairman of the National Assembly was invited in his official capacity?

Was the act showcasing spousal affinity, or privatisation of public position at a function some serving federal legislators were also in attendance? If Akpabio was represented by a principal officer or any member of the National Assembly, it would have spoken volumes of the federal identity and highlighted a high degree of national integration.

Had the former governor been represented by any of the trio of Patrick Ekpotu, Nsima Ekere and Valerie Ebe, who deputised him at different times during his eight-year governorship administration, a mirror of political amity and synergy between the past and the present would have been excellently presented.

What message was Unoma Akpabio accorded the recognition to convey in a gathering some persons who played pivotal role in the state creation were in the audience, but was not given opportunity to speak? Was she honoured as the mother or grandmother of the state to gender-balance the craving for fatherism?

The issue of fatherism, which Unoma has been gloating that her husband is the grandfather of the current governor of Akwa Ibom, was trumpeted again at the event by the official Master of Ceremony of the state government, Morgan Ekanem (not a relative of this writer) in his description of Attah as “the father of modern Akwa Ibom”. To be factual, the MC is not the creator of the bogus appellation.

The phony description crept into the public arena in the twilight of Akpabio’s governorship days. It was done to spite Akpabio who had been, and is still, toasting with the banner of “uncommon transformation”, which was considered to have blighted Attah’s legendary visionary initiatives that were characterised by poor implementation.

Curiously, “the father of modern Akwa Ibom” was first coined by those who were once feasting in fencing Attah from having deserved recognition under the administration of his immediate successor. Nevertheless, is there a modern Akwa Ibom? When was the ancient Akwa Ibom?

When did the modern one begin? Perhaps, sensing the vagueness in the spurious title, the “modern” has been deleted by certain persons, who are now angling at crowning Attah the father of Akwa Ibom. If that flies, it would amount to the highest degree of travesty of history and justice.

What would the 10 traditional fathers who gave royal endorsement for the creation of the state be called? What would Effiong Okon Eyo (Eyo Uyo), who before his death and the birth of the state had done the christening of Akwa Ibom to serve as corrigendum to the anglicised spelling of Qua Iboe, be called?

It should be an issue of deep concerns that “Eyo Uyo”, who bestrode the First Republic politics of Nigeria from the Eastern Region flank like a colossus, has not been accorded fatherly reference by the succeeding political class in Akwa Ibom.

While the likes of Donald Dick Etiebet, the former Cross River State governor, Ime Umanah, among some other key players in the movement for Akwa Ibom creation cannot talk from their graves, the surviving foot soldiers like Chief Don Etiebet and Sunny Jackson, should know that there is nothing golden in remaining silent when attempts are being made to foist a flag of falsehood. Let’s get it clear:

Attah, who has undoubtedly made certain marks in the annals of Akwa Ibom developmental evolution, is one of the persons alive today who has a father status in the state.

But attempts to fraught his name into the fussing over Akwa Ibom fatherism would remain questionable and pose a danger that could impugn his reputation. It is not compulsory that all gurus present at an event must talk.

The immediate past Governor Udom Emmanuel and his wife were there but the functioning of their lips and tongues were limited to singing songs and saying “Amen”. Who speaks and what is being spoken of contribute in defining event contents and take-away that could shape the course of further development.

