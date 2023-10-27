Fury Vows To Knockout Ngannou In Saudi Arabia Saturday

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has vowed he will land a knockout blow when he faces Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28.

New Telegraph reports that Fury takes on former UFC fighter, Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

And although the Brit’s title is not on the line, the 35-year-old is confident he will floor his opponent.

Fury said: “I have been working to knock him out cold. I do not doubt in my mind that I will knock him out.

“There is nothing he can do about it, no matter who he trains with, no matter who he brings on the night.

“He is a big strong guy but so am I. I’m a big strong guy, obviously powerful, or else I would not be a world heavyweight champion.

“I believe there are levels to the game — and he is going to find out my level on Saturday night.” Fury added: “I have trained for a 12-round war and if it is anything less it is going to be an early night.

“I’ve been hit by the biggest punchers that have ever graced the face of the earth and I’m still undefeated, still standing and I am still No1.

“We are going to see what Francis has got inside of him, see if he’s got the guts to stand and trade with the heavyweight champion of the world and if he has got the belief in his power.

“I’m not convinced. I have heard all this talk before about power, so I’m looking forward to a challenge and if it is not a challenge, I’ll be disappointed, put in that way.”

Cameroon-born Ngannou, 37, has been trained by boxing legend Mike Tyson for the contest and admits he may find the crossover fight a challenge.

He said: “It’s hard and it’s different. I’m used to something else. Even for my body to adjust to this it’s a different animal. MMA is a beast, boxing is another beast.

“They are both different but I just have to adapt and I just make my body adapt to it.”