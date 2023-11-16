Fury, Usyk’s Saudi Arabia Fight Set For February 17

The long-awaited fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title clash has finally been confirmed to hold on February 17.

WBC title-holder Fury and unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk will finally clash in a blockbuster showdown in Saudi Arabia for undisputed status.

The duo’s clash had been scheduled for December 23 prior to Fury’s split-decision win over Francis Ngannou last month.

But boxing fans will instead be treated to two blockbuster nights of heavyweight action within a few months, with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder featuring on a stacked card in December before Fury and Usyk’s February clash.

Fury, 35, was unconvincing in his contentious victory over MMA fighter Ngannou but Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has made assurances the Gypsy King will be fit and firing for the fight.

Arum said before Thursday’s press conference: “Fighting Usyk is totally different because they have reams and reams of film on Usyk.

“I think Tyson will be a lot better prepared against Usyk than he was against Ngannou.

“I have great confidence in Tyson Fury. He’s a great competitor and he’ll be at his best against Usyk.”