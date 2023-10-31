Fury Admits Undersestimating Ngannou After Controversial Win

Following the controversial split-decision victory, Tyson Fury has conceded that Francis Ngannou had proven to be a far greater obstacle than he had anticipated.

The 35-year-old Gipsy King was knocked down by a massive left hook in the third round, but he got back up to win 96-93 and 95-94 on two judges’ scores, with Ngannou receiving a 95-94 score on the other.

In the crossover match in Saudi Arabia versus the former UFC heavyweight champion, Fury’s WBC belt was not at stake.

He said: “That definitely wasn’t in the script.

“He’s given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.

“Francis is a hell of a fighter, strong, big puncher, and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would be.

“He’s a very awkward man and he’s a good puncher and I respect him a lot.”

READ ALSO:

Ngannou, 37, decided with grace and warned the world of boxing that he had developed a taste for the sweet science.

He said: “It didn’t go my way.

“I might have come up short today. I’ll come back. Now I know I can do this.

“We can run it back again and I’m sure I’m going to get better.

“Get ready. The wolf is in the house. I’m going to bite some sheep.”

Fury’s attention will now go to his undisputed heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, despite Ngannou’s request for a rematch.

After yesterday night’s near-upset, the two were anticipated to fight in December and exchange words, but Frank Warren has revealed the bout has been pushed back until early 2024.