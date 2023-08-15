Furl Hike: Presidency Speaks On Planned Increase Of Pump Price

The Presidency has guaranteed Nigerians that the prices for the Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called Petrol or Fuel products at the pump won’t increase.

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale while chatting with the state correspondents on Tuesday in Abija.

This was in reaction to the social media rumours that new plans are looming to increase the price of petrol from its current N617 per litre to between N720 and N750.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) indicated that the pump price of petroleum products may rise to about N750 per litre.

READ ALSO;

The National spokesperson of IPMAN, Chinedu Ukadike, noted that NNPCL currently maintains its ex-depot price at N587.7. However, if the NNPCL adjusts its prices, “other marketers will do the same.”

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has refuted the speculations that petrol prices might be increased.