Furious Falcons Thrash Lionesses 3–1 In Yaounde

Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, delivered a commanding performance yesterday, defeating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 3–1 in an international friendly at the Military Stadium in Yaounde.

The victory, which came three days after Nigeria suffered a narrow loss in the first meeting between both sides, reaffirmed the pedigree of the nine-time African champions as they continue preparations for the forthcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Head Coach, Justin Madugu, rang changes to his starting line-up, making seven alterations from the team that fell by a lone goal at the weekend.

However, it was the hosts who drew first blood once again, scoring in the seventh minute to briefly rekindle memories of Saturday’s setback. Nigeria, however, responded with purpose and composure.

Forward Chinwendu Ihezuo restored parity in the 32nd minute, rising above her marker to power home a header from a well-delivered cross by Rinsola Babajide. The equaliser shifted the momentum firmly in Nigeria’s favour as the Falcons began to assert control in midfield.

Their dominance paid off just two minutes before the break. Following a scramble inside the Cameroonian penalty area, Babajide, who had turned provider for the first goal, showed sharp awareness to fire past the goalkeeper in the 43rd minute and hand Nigeria a deserved lead going into half-time.

Madugu’s tactical reshuffle, particularly in midfield, proved decisive as the Falcons pressed higher up the pitch, closed down spaces quickly and forced the Lionesses into hurried and speculative deliveries.