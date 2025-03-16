FUPRE Honours NUPRC Boss, Komolafe, Others Distinguished Nigerians

Share

The road to Warri, Delta State, was abuzz with activity as the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), conferred honorary doctorate degrees on distinguished Nigerians who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

Among the honorees was the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, who received an Honorary Doctor of Engineering in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions to the oil and gas sector.

The prestigious ceremony also celebrated other accomplished individuals, including business magnate Aliko Dangote and Engineer Bajomo, among others. These honorees have demonstrated excellence in their professions, driving economic growth, innovation, and national development.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE praised the awardees for their dedication, leadership, and significant impact on Nigeria’s industrial and economic landscape.

The ceremony underscored FUPRE’s commitment to recognizing individuals whose work aligns with its mission of advancing petroleum and energy-related research and education.

The event attracted a host of dignitaries, industry leaders, academics, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate these remarkable Nigerians. Among them were Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo; Dr. Wale Fasanya; Mr. Seun Ejiwale; Ambassador Femi Abikoye; Bashorun Adedayo Kayode; Architect Niyi Oginni; the Chancellor of the University, Kabiyesi Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Dr. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi; Dr Adewale Osiberu; Elepe of Epe, Oba Taiwo Taiwo; Onipara of Ipara Remo, Oba Lukman Salami; Ebi of Idenna Remo, and many other distinguished personalities.

The ceremony was a grand occasion, celebrating the exceptional contributions of these individuals to Nigeria’s economic, industrial, and educational growth.

