FUOYE Vice Chancellor Visits Chef Damilola

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina Sunday, on Tuesday, visited chef Damilola Adeparusi, who is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Her cook-a-thon is held in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State,whose target is to set a new record of 120-hour cooking record.

As at the time of reporting,chef Dami has hit 111 hours as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records on Tuesday announced Hilda Baci the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual

The GWR in a statement on its website, said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”