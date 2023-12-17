FUOYE VC Lauds Tinubu Over Removal Of Varsities From IPPIS

…Says Exemption’ll Generate Autonomy for Ivory Towers

The decision of President Bola Tinubu to exempt the public universities in the country from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has been described as a right step in the right direction.

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) Prof. Abayomi Fasina who gave the commendation said the move would allow public universities to have greater autonomy in making crucial decisions.

Fasina spoke at the weekend while receiving a Meritorious Award of Excellence from the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Ekiti State Council.

Prof. Fasina said it was heart-warming to hear that public universities and other tertiary institutions in the country would henceforth manage their payroll and personnel information.

He said the step would reduce the administrative burden encountered by the universities and as well remove the bureaucratic bottlenecks brought by the payroll platform in the area of recruitment and promotion of staff.

The VC explained that the introduction of IPPIS contributed to the problem faced by universities in the country because it eroded their autonomy as well as failed to accommodate the peculiarities of the university administration.

He said by the singular act, Tinubu has demonstrated his genuine intention and commitment to turn around the fortunes of the education sector, assuring that the exemption would birth a new university system.

Speaking on the impact of the removal from IPPIS, he said, “The advantage is that we are now independent to decide on proper management of the system. We can always also take from our IGR to supplement what we are given by the government.

“Another advantage is that we want the government to increase our salary and with this development, we can subsidize such increment with our IGR. We are currently poorly paid as lecturers in Nigerian Universities. For example, a professor should not earn less than a million naira.

“This development will save us a lot of trouble of running to Abuja to get approval for so many things we can easily handle on our own. Such things as recruitment and others. We have autonomy now and we can manage our system efficiently on our own.

“There is so much bureaucracy in IPPIS which gives us so much headache. We have some of our staff members who haven’t collected their salary for many months now because of that bureaucracy. We have a situation where a former VC who went on sabbatical was denied his salaries on return for several months due to the bottlenecks of IPPIS,” he said.