FUOYE VC Lauds Tinubu Over Removal Of Varsities From IPPIS

…Appeals to FG to make university more autonomous

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Monday, lauded President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing universities and tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The VC described the decision of the president to exempt the universities from IPPIS as a right step in the right direction.

Prof. Fasina said it was heart-warming to hear that public universities and other tertiary institutions in the country would henceforth manage their payroll and personnel information.

New Telegraph recalls the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had last week approved the removal of universities and other tertiary institutions in the country from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Systems (IPPS), allowing the schools to deal with the salary issues of their staff internally.

Prof Fasina while reacting, at a press conference addressed on the occasion of the Annual Leadership Retreat organized by The Division Of Student’s Affairs held at Western Sun International Hotel, Ede, Osun State, commended the President.

New Telegraph reports that the three-day retreat which started on Sunday will be brought to an end on Tuesday.

Speaking, Prof. Fasina said Tinubu’s decision to adjust the IPPIS policy would allow public universities to have greater autonomy in making crucial decisions.

He appealed to the Federal Government to accelerate the process of making Universities more autonomous.

“It is with a high sense of excitement that I wish to thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU who as Visitor to the Federal Tertiary Institutions ordered the removal of the Tertiary institutions from the jaws of IPPIS.

“This step, alongside the reversal of the earlier proposed 40% remittance of our IGR to the government, is a clear demonstration of Mr. President’s listening ear, innate understanding and kind disposition to the yearnings and aspirations of the Staff, Students and other Stockholders in the educational sector.

“I can assure Mr President that the autonomy which the universities clamour for will be a catalyst for educational advancement in Nigeria. I would like to appeal to ASUU to be more readily disposed to constructive engagements with the Stakeholders such that many more welfare packages would come to its members.

What the committee of the Vice-Chancellors achieved in terms of exit from the IPPISS and the reversal of the proposed 40% IGR remittance is a lesson in diplomacy and tact for ASUU. Chinua Achebe’s time-honoured words are instructive “Even when there was disagreement, one had to be disconcordant with respect”.

Our goal as academics is to constructively search and nurture that “creative spark”, deep scrutiny and connections within the wider society that will oil our own development. We cannot afford to be totally ensconced in rigid ideological posturing without taking cognizance of the dynamics of a fast growing society.

“I’d like to appeal to the Federal Government to accelerate the process of making Universities more autonomous. It was a glorious past when Vice-Chancellors could hunt for the best brains from any part of the world without being encumbered by the bureaucracy of the office of the Head of Service, IPPIS and the like. The Governing Council should be allowed to take full charge of the University administration with occasional checks and balances from the Visitor.

Thank you for being part of our vision and May God bless you real good!

“The Don also recommended a salary of 1 million monthly salary for professors to make them stay in their country and practice adding that the poor welfare of workers is part of the reason why some lecturers are leaving the country..

He lamented that lecturers, especially the professors, are currently poorly paid in Nigerian universities, saying that a professor earns less than half a million naira in a month.

He stressed that the brain drain will be drastically reduced in the Education system if the government can rise up and attend to workers’ welfare.

Speaking further, Pro Fasina said the institution is working on retaining the best 20 students, saying those students if retained will be trained to the professor level.