FUOYE VC, Fasina Tasks FG On Welfare Of Varsity Workers

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has appealed to the Federal Government to give urgent attention to the welfare of workers in the education sector to prevent the system from sliding into a state of comatose.

Prof. Fasina, represented by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Olusola Adeeyo, made the appeal on Thursday during the 7th Matriculation Ceremony of the School of Postgraduate Studies held at the university.

He said improved welfare packages would guarantee greater dedication and productivity among education workers, stressing that the sector’s strength lies in the motivation and well-being of its personnel.

Fasina charged the newly admitted postgraduate students to collaborate with the university management and the entire academic community in advancing scholarship and contributing meaningfully to national development.

“You are expected to exhibit a high sense of discipline, as degrees are awarded only to students found worthy in learning and character,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s strategic vision to offer excellence in cutting-edge research, entrepreneurship, leadership, and service delivery across disciplines.

“The vision of the School of Postgraduate Studies, and indeed that of the entire university is to produce innovative minds capable of addressing the pressing challenges of our nation,” he added.

Students were admitted into nine faculties, including the newly established Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Studies, for PGD, M.Sc., and Ph.D. programmes.