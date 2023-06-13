FUOYE VC, Council, Mgt Express Confidence In Chef Dammy To Break Guinness Record

…Visit student at Cooking Location, as Fasina, Hilda Baci, Oyebanji’s wife Donate Cash in Support

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has visited Chef Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy, a student of the institution who is currently making efforts to break Hilda Baci’s record in marathon cooking at a location in a community in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State.

The VC visited the student chef with members of the University Governing Council and the Management team to further encourage her on her resilient spirit to achieve greatness with her skills.

The VC and his entourage arrived at the venue of the cooking exercise at about 12:30 pm on Tuesday amidst cheers by a crowd of excited students who received him.

The students present were elated on seeing the VC and hailed him endlessly for identifying with Chef Damilola.

Stating the purpose of his visit, Prof. Fasina said: “ We are very glad with your resilient spirit in achieving greatness by showcasing your skills and talents as a chef. You have made us really proud globally by showing the world that we have students who have been well-tutored and inspired to take up the gauntlet and achieve greatness with their God-given talents and skills.

“In FUOYE, we motivate to innovate. We encourage our students to pursue their dreams with sound and functional education which we painstakingly impact on our students and you are a shining example and testimony of the hard work of our dynamic lecturers.

“We are indeed very happy for you and we encourage you and others to continue to make us proud by bringing into practice the functional education and positive values you are receiving in FUOYE.

“I am particularly delighted and moved by your clarification that you are not competing with Hilda Baci. That you merely wanted to showcase your talents to the world. And this is very inspiring, “ he said.

The VC thereafter personally handed over a cash gift of N200,000 to the student chef.

Responding, a highly elated Adeparusi appreciated the VC, saying she was overwhelmed with the show of love and encouragement coming from the members of the Governing Council, the management team, and the VC. She promised to continue to make the institution proud wherever she gets to in life.

In another development, Baci, who has just been crowned by Guinness for cooking for 100 hours has reportedly donated to Adeparusi as a show of endorsement and encouragement. This is also as the Ekiti State First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji donated a cash gift to support the resilient spirit of the chef

The first lady’s donation was announced on the official Twitter handle of Chef Dammy @spiritwordGM, who expressed deep appreciation to the Governor’s wife for her magnanimity.

Damilola Adeparusi, a student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti on Saturday began a journey to break the world record in cooking, a decision which has elicited positive reactions from many quarters.