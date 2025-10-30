FUOYE VC Appointment: Group Seeks EFCC, ICPC Probe

A non-profit group, Campus Concern Network (CCN), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate an alleged financial misappropriation and imposition of the Vice Chancellor at Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The Convener of the group, Comrade Kamal Odunjo-Saka, in a petition he addressed to the Chairman, National Universities Commission (NUC), also copied the anti-corruption bodies.

The group reiterated the urgent need to put search lights on alleged escalating corruption and financial misconduct at FUOYE under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina and other principal officers.

Other principal officers that were allegedly mentioned in the petition include the University Bursar, Mrs Adekemisola Adebolanle Debo-Ajagunna, and former Director of IPTS, Dr Adeleke Omolade, and the Head of the Procurement Unit, Mr Vincent Ateniola.

The petition reads: “In active collaboration with the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, is orchestrating a manipulated and compromised process for the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).”

Odunjo-Saka said that their plan, as widely observed and substantiated by recent administrative actions, was to install Prof. Joshua Ogunwole as the next Vice Chancellor, not through a fair and competitive process but through a pre-determined arrangement designed to protect and perpetuate the corrupt practices and misdeeds of the current leadership.

“A clear indicator of this manipulation is found in the schedule of Council activities toward the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor, which shows that the entire process is slated to run from Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, to Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, a period of barely two weeks.

“Such a compressed and unrealistic timeframe is inconsistent with the established procedures and timelines governing Vice Chancellorship appointments in federal universities.

“It is inconceivable that a genuine and transparent process for appointing a Vice Chancellor, a position that determines the academic and administrative direction of a university, could be meaningfully and credibly conducted within two weeks.

“The only logical explanation for this haste is that the outcome has already been predetermined and that Professor Joshua Ogunwole has been selected in advance to serve as a continuation of the current regime’s influence, ensuring that the fraudulent activities, abuse of office, and financial improprieties under the present administration remain concealed and unchallenged.

“This deliberate manipulation represents a gross violation of due process, an assault on institutional integrity, and a betrayal of the trust placed on the University Governing Council to ensure transparency, merit, and fairness in such critical appointments,” he said.

He further stated that despite the strong warning and clear directive from the Honourable Minister of Education that all Governing Council activities should be conducted within the university premises, the Council Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has continued to take the governance of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) to Abuja.

He alleged that only one meeting has been held in the university since his assumption as the council chairman, while all subsequent meetings have taken place in Abuja, resulting in other avoidable expenses.

“The magnitude of these financial discrepancies, while shocking, is only a fraction of the pervasive corruption and illicit transactions that occur within FUOYE.

“Upon returning from forced leave on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, the Vice Chancellor took steps to replace the newly appointed director, seemingly to consolidate his control over the university’s administration and finances.

“This action blatantly disregarded university regulations regarding appointment timelines and processes, further entrenching a culture of impunity.

“The former director of IPTS, Dr Leke Omolade, overstayed his maximum tenure of two years and remained in office for over four years for corruption purposes.

“To avoid backlash from the university community, the Vice Chancellor, upon resumption, reappointed him as the Director of Distance Learning, a position that granted him access to the part-time institute’s financial dealings, thereby perpetuating the corruption cycle.

“In light of these serious allegations and the overwhelming evidence presented, we urge anti-corruption agencies to take immediate and decisive action.

“It is crucial that the Vice Chancellor, who is set to travel out of the country even before the completion of his tenure, be held accountable, and we strongly advise that every embezzled or stolen fund be retrieved.

“This petition should not be treated as submitted by other concerned individuals and groups in the past.

“Furthermore, we plead that your actions align with the mandate of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope initiative. This alignment reinforces our commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity within our educational institutions, “he said.

The group call on the anti-corruption bodies to advise the Minister of Education and all relevant oversight agencies to halt the ongoing Vice Chancellorship selection process pending a full-scale investigation.

“Also, the Ministry of Education and the Accountant General of the Federation to set up a joint committee involving all internal stakeholders (Unions, etc.) for a forensic audit and fact-finding mission, with the findings to be made public.

“The integrity of our educational institutions and the faith of the public in their governance depend on your actions.

“We must not allow the current corrupt culture to remain unchallenged. Justice and transparency must prevail to ensure accountability of those who abuse their positions for personal gain, “he said.

Odunjo-Saka noted that FUOYE, in recent years, has been plagued by allegations of financial improprieties that have not only impacted the university’s reputation but have also adversely affected the educational experience of students.

According to him, despite the efforts of various bodies of oversight, it appears that the perpetrators of the corrupt acts continue to operate with a sense of impunity. Their blatant disregard for the law raises serious concerns regarding the effectiveness of the mechanisms of oversight.

“It is with a heavy heart and sense of urgency that I bring to your attention the deeply entrenched corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of our educational institutions and erode public trust in governance.

“It has come to our attention that, following investigations by your offices, the individuals implicated in these corrupt activities return to FUOYE with a sense of bravado, declaring that no matter their actions, they are beyond the reach of the law.

“This sentiment is not unfounded; they demonstrate a clear understanding of how to manipulate systems and evade accountability, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, “he said.

Odunjo-Saka added that findings from internal audit compliance on all payments in the 2023 accounting year outlined a series of grievous infractions committed by the individuals within the university administration.

He noted that some of the findings include unauthorised payments whereby numerous transactions have been executed without the necessary approvals, contravening established financial protocols.

“Alarmingly, payments were made before the completion of the pre-audit procedures, indicating a pattern of negligence or collusion.

“The lack of valuation certificates for various contracts signifies disregard for due diligence and financial oversight. This raises critical questions about the legitimacy of universities’ expenditures and the large numbers of improper payment practices.

“This includes duplicated payment vouchers, suggesting a deliberate attempt to misappropriate funds. Such actions not only constitute fraud but also undermine the university’s financial integrity.

“Several payments were executed prior to the necessary pre-audit procedures, further demonstrating a lack of adherence to financial protocols. There were instances where payments were made without the required formal approval from the Vice Chancellor, compromising the integrity of the financial management process, “he alleged.

He noted that the audit highlighted that several procurement items reported were either nonexistent or not acquired by university management.

Odunjo-Saka said that the audit report allegedly revealed a procurement of laptops for some departments at the Ikole campus in 2024 that were never purchased. Instead, the funds allocated for the procurement were diverted for personal use by individuals at the university’s financial management helm.

“This situation is further exacerbated by the findings of the Assessment Committee of the Institute of Part-Time Studies from 2021 to October 2024.

“Findings from April 14 to October 14, 2025, have been raising questions about the legitimacy of these fuel expenditures.

“This situation appears to be linked to a ‘ghost building’ where diesel is supposedly utilised. The scale of diesel fraud is alarming, as the volume of diesel reported as used by the university each month is excessively high.

“Furthermore, there are numerous other items that have been claimed to be purchased but do not actually exist. This pattern of financial misconduct not only undermines the integrity of the institution but also poses significant risks to its operational sustainability, “he said.