January 19, 2026
FUOYE Transits To Digitally Driven, Entrepreneurially Oriented- Institution

The Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), and the institution’s Governing Council at a retreat in Lagos unanimously brainstormed on the transition of the university into a “digitally driven, entrepreneurially oriented and globally connected university over the next twenty-five years.”

Besides, it was agreed that FUOYE, which had competed globally, would no doubt strengthen financial sustainability and resilience through “revenue diversification, including endowments, alumni-giving, public-private partnerships, grants and enterprise-based income streams while maintaining affordability and access.”

These decisions, according to a statement at the weekend made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti by the university Public Relations Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede, were agreed upon at a two-day CouncilManagement Strategic Retreat at Elomaz Hotel Lagos.

