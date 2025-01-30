FUOYE SUG Backs Investigation Of VC, Calls For Fairness, Transparency

Share

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has thrown its full support behind the decision of the university’s Governing Council to establish an investigative committee to examine allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, by Engineer Folashade Adebayo, a Deputy Director of Works and Services.

In a statement released by the SUG President, Comr. Abiodun Olorunshola Mary, and made available to New Telegraph, the Union lauded the council’s move as a demonstration of FUOYE’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice.

The student’s leadership emphasized that the establishment of the committee aligns with the institution’s core values and ensures fairness in resolving internal conflicts.

The statement partly reads, “In alignment with the submission of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), which hailed and supported the committee set up by the governing council of FUOYE, the SUG reaffirmed its position.

“We fully support a thorough and unbiased investigation. As a Union we expressed confidence in the committee, formed by the Governing Council under the chairmanship of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, to ensure equitable hearings and carefully examine all allegations.

“Prof. Abayomi Fasina’s exemplary leadership and dedication to the welfare of the students of Federal University Oye-Ekiti. Prof. Fasina has been a very responsive and responsible leader and father to the students and has always frowned on any form of assault. Which made these allegations come to us as a shock.

“Moreover, in the last four years of Prof. Fasina’s leadership, he has been a father figure who does everything under the law to protect the students against sexual harassment, sex-for-grade, sex-for-mark, intimidation, and oppression.

“He created an enabling environment for students to learn and for academic excellence, innovation, and character for national transformation to thrive. He looks out for the students at all times and ensures nothing hinders their academic journey.

“Prof. Fasina gives out scholarships to students every year and supports indigent students financially to ensure their academic journey does not get cut short due to financial challenges.

“It is quite disheartening that people are not talking about the significant development FUOYE has witnessed under his leadership, rather unhealthy news clashes are being spread all over the internet.

“We strongly advise against the interference of uninvited bodies by intrusion with content and distractions that could disturb the investigation processes and that could further tarnish the image of the university as this would not be taken with levity, and we await the report of the governing council committee investigating the case.”

The SUG concluded by urging the investigative committee to act with diligence and fairness, adding that the process must set a precedent for justice and good governance. “FUOYE’s legacy must remain untarnished, reflecting its status as a beacon of hope and excellence in Nigeria’s educational landscape, We hope that the truth is uncovered and the university’s Dignity, Integrity and Reputation is preserved.” the SUG concluded.

