FUOYE Students Storm FERMA Office, Protest Bad Road Resulting In Colleagues’ Death

Share

The Students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) have stormed the office of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, to protest the deaths of their colleagues due to the poor situation of the Ifaki–Oye–Ikole Road.

The protest which took place on Monday, November 11, saw the students harmed with placards as the march along to the agency office.

Relaying their grievances, FUOYE students gave FERMA and the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to commence repairs on the federal road or face consequences, as they threatened to occupy the road, making it difficult for other road users.

READ ALSO

Led by the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, Mary Abiodun, FUOYE students complained about what they characterized as “The severe harm caused to our student population, resulting in the loss of over 10 students in fatal accidents,” including the death of a recent graduate last week.

Among the captions on their placards were “FUOYE students’ lives matter,” “Repair Oye-Ikole federal road now,”

“Enough is enough,” “President Tinubu, save our students’ lives,” “Stop neglect of our infrastructure,” and “FERMA in Ekiti State is useless.”

Share

Please follow and like us: