FUOYE Sets Transition To Digitally Driven, Entrepreneurially Oriented, Globally Connected University

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), in collaboration with its Governing Council, has commenced plans to transition the institution into a digitally driven, entrepreneurially oriented, and globally connected university over the next twenty-five years.

The decision was reached during a retreat held in Lagos, where members of the Governing Council and management team unanimously deliberated on the university’s long-term strategic direction. It was also agreed that FUOYE would strengthen its financial sustainability and resilience through revenue diversification, including endowments, alumni giving, public-private partnerships, grants, and enterprise-based income streams, while maintaining affordability and access.

These resolutions were contained in a statement issued at the weekend and made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede. The decisions were reached at the two-day Council–Management Strategic Retreat held at Elomaz Hotel, Lagos.

The retreat, themed “FUOYE Beyond Today: Strategic Alignment, Governance, Partnerships and Financial Sustainability for the Next 25 Years (2025–2050),” also provided an opportunity for the institution’s management to commend the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, for what was described as his commendable and transformative leadership. According to the statement, Prof. Fasina’s tenure witnessed significant milestones in academic development, research visibility, infrastructural expansion, and overall institutional strengthening. He was particularly praised for contributing immensely to the growth and stability of the university compared to the state in which he met it about five years ago.

The retreat also commended the incoming Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, especially for his seamless, transparent, and credible appointment, which was widely recognised as a model of good governance and due process in university administration. Although both the outgoing and incoming Vice-Chancellors were actively involved in the initiation and development of FUOYE’s 25-year strategic plan—a factor considered critical for leadership continuity and institutional stability—the plan is expected to provide a realistic, phased, and costed roadmap for the university’s future development.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the retreat, the Council and Management resolved to work collaboratively to ensure that by 2050, FUOYE would rank among the world’s leading universities, being digitally empowered, financially sustainable, ethically grounded, and socially responsive. The communiqué stated that the university shall deliberately transition into a digitally driven, entrepreneurially oriented, and globally connected institution in line with the strategic plan. FUOYE is set to strengthen financial sustainability and resilience through the diversification of revenue sources, including endowments, alumni giving, public-private partnerships, grants, and enterprise-based income streams, while maintaining affordability and access. Governance systems and processes shall be reinforced to ensure clear role delineation, transparency, accountability, ethical leadership, and performance-based management across all levels of the university.

Furthermore, risk management, campus safety, and institutional resilience shall be mainstreamed into strategic planning and operational decision-making to safeguard the university’s stability, reputation, and long-term sustainability.